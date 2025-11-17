Hogan’s pre-heel turn Dark Side era including Sting challenge, Jimmy Hart lamenting what to do with his 200 Hulkamania jackets – 30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WCW Nitro Report (11/13/1995)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

NOVEMBER 13, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #361 )

-After the show’s opening, Hulk Hogan’s dark side promo aired…

(1) Randy Savage defeated Meng (mgd. by Kevin Sullivan) after which Shark and Lex Luger attacked Savage. Luger put Savage’s arm out of commission…

(2) Chris Benoit pinned Kensuke Sasaki with a dragon suplex. Nice match…

(3) Johnny B. Badd fought Eddie Guerrero to a ten minute draw so Badd retained the TV Title. After a spell of great highspot exchanges, Badd went to some punches. Guerrero returned with a barrage of punches himself. They finished the match scientifically. After the time limit expired, they began brawling again and had to be separated. The wrestlers embraced out of respect after the match and the fans cheered both wrestlers…

-The announcers shifted focus to Hulk Hogan. Eric Bischoff said Hogan wants to face Sting next week on Nitro. Bobby Heenan acted shocked. Bischoff said they’d hear from Sting later in the program…

-Gene Okerlund interviewed The Giant, Jimmy Hart, and Kevin Sullivan in mid-ring. Hart gloated over turning Hogan and said the only thing troubling him is what to do with his 200 Hulkamania jackets. Sullivan said he’s stayed up nights trying to figure out a way to take out Hogan. The Giant said he was going to win the battle royal and the title…

(4) Sting pinned Dean Malenko. Bischoff did a nice job downplaying Malenko’s size disadvantage to Sting…

-Sting closed the show by accepting Hogan’s challenge and saying that he will prove to Hogan he is a big dog next week on Nitro…