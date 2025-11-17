WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, November 17, 2025

Where: New York City, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 17,381 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,754. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

John Cena’s final Raw appearance

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Solo Sikoa vs. mystery opponent – Last Time is Now Tournament match

Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans – Last Time is Now Tournament match

