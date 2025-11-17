WWE RAW RESULTS (11/10): Keller’s report on John Cena’s final Raw at Madison Square Garden,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

NOVEMBER 17, 2025

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 18,155 tickets were distributed right before showtime; arena set up for 18,170. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts. It’ll be the highest grossing event WWE has had at MSG.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOW

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch contributor Joshua White to review WWE Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/mb3xq76f8s

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an aerial view of Manhattan and then a street view of Madison Square Garden with fans gathered outside. Then they showed the arrivals of Becky Lynch (pasting her face over a C.M. Punk poster), Cody Rhodes (fist-bumping and taking selfies with fans), The Vision (Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker) who were greeted by Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa with Talla Tonga, and Gunther. Joe Tessitore plugged the Last Time Is Now Tournament matches.

-A video package aired on John Cena last week in Boston, Mass. and his Intercontinental Title win over Dominik Mysterio.

-John Cena made his entrance as fans were chanting “Cena! Cena!” A drone flew around the packed MSG. When Cena’s entrance theme concluded, fans continued to loudly cheer and chant “Thank you, Cena!” He said, “Boy, do I welcome that enthusiasm.” (This was 10 minutes into the show at this point.) He said it is New York City that makes careers. He said he fans are visible as far as the eye can see. “Madison Square Garden, the champ is here!” he said. (With the IC Title, he can say that.) He said his last appearance at MSG is “a bittersweet moment for some, but a very important moment for me. I wanna take a second…” at which point Dominik Mysterio’s music interrupted.

As Dom walking out, chomping on gum, Tessitore said, “Come on man, know your place.” Wade Barrett said Dom is the person fans really came to see. Dom entered the ring and said no one wants to hear what he has to say. Fans booed loudly as Dom spoke. He told Cena he was handed a title shot last week “just like you were handed everything else.” He said he has fought for everything he has. He ranted at the fans in Spanish. He said he wanted a rematch for his IC Title.

Cena said he thinks he heard over the noise that he wanted a rematch. Cena said he came to the right building. He said he wouldn’t back down in his last MSG appearance. He asked fans how they feel about the situation. He asked if they wanted to see him face Dom for the IC Title. Fans cheered. Cena stepped up to Dom’s face. Dom said, “No. We already did it your way.” He said he had management and his hometown on his side. He said they’re going to do it his way. “Shut the f— up!” chanted fans. Cena said, “Keep it on the air. They’re saying, ‘Choko Fun Cup!'”

Dom challenged Cena to a match in San Diego, Calif. at Survivor Series. “My way, my home turf.” He said it’s on for Survivor Series live on ESPN (streaming network). He then said he promised a match on Raw. He said for tonight, they could forget about the title and focus on the fans. He said he’ll put his title on the line in San Diego, but Dom should step up and “take a chance on making history.” Before Dom could answer, out came Finn Balor and J.D. McDonaugh.

Dom told Cena he wouldn’t get his final match on Raw, but he would get his ass beaten. They jumped him three-on-one. Sheamus ran out and all three heels bumped for him. Rey Mysterio then came out to his music. “No way!” Tessitore exclaimed. “Daddy on the spot, Dom!” The three babyfaces cleared the ring of the three heels. Cena called for a three-on-three match. “Ring the bell!” he said. The ref entered the ring and called for the bell. They cut to a break.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m really curious how San Diego reacts. Cena has a built in excuse if he gets booed.) [c]

(1) JOHN CENA & SHEAMUS & REY MYSTERIO vs. FINN BALOR & J.D. MCDONAGH & DOMINIK MYSTERIO

The match was joined in progress after the break 24 minutes into the hour. Rey hot-tagged in at 3:00 and rallied against Balor and McDonaugh. Barrett noted it is Rey’s first match in nearly seven months after getting leg surgery. Dom tripped Rey running the ropes. Rey kicked him. Balor then attacked Rey and threw him under the bottom rope to the floor. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Rey sent Balor head-first into McDonagh’s crotch. Barrett told Tessitore he enjoyed that too much and every guy but Tessitore got tears in their eyes seeing that. Cena hot-tagged in against McDonagh and went into his finishing routine. He went for an Attitude Adjustment, but McDonagh landed on his feet and then headbutted Cena. Chaos broke out with all six. McDonagh landed a top rope moonsault. Balor landed a Coup de Grace. Dom then delivered a top rope frosh splash at 10:00. Sheamus and Rey broke up the cover by piling on.

Rey rallied against Dom and set up a 619. McDonagh and Balor pulled Dom to ringside. Sheamus led his teammates to land “10 Beats of the Bodhrán” forearms to their opponents’ chests. The three faces stood over the three heels and did Five Knuckle Shuffles. Rey landed a 619 to both McDonagh and Balor. Sheanmus gave Balor a Brogue Kick. Cena delivered an AA on McDonaugh for a three count.

As the babyfaces celebrated, Tessitore said they had everything including a “15 Knuckle Shuffle.”

WINNERS: Cena & Mysterio & Sheamus in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I was so prepared for Sheamus to attack Cena as they stood next to each other celebrating afterward. Fun crowd-pleasing match that wasn’t asking too much of Rey in his return match or Cena who certainly wants to be conservative about staying injury-free until SNME next month.)

-A clip aired of Drew McIntyre on Smackdown.

-Smackdown G.M. Nick Aldis told Raw G.M. Adam Pearce he should have seen Drew’s actions coming and lamented the “smug look on his fae.” Pearce said he’s been dealing with him for years, always gaming the system. Heyman walked in and said he sensed anger from then. “I apologize,” he said. He said they are both in charge of enforcing the rules and regulations, but what he did was within the rules and regulations. He said if they think his fourth pick of Drew pissed them off, wait until you see what I have in store for number five. He handed Pearce a folder and walked away. They took a deep breath. Pearce said, “This is going to be fun.”

-They showed Stephanie Vaquer backstage. [c]

-They showed Eric Andre (From Netflix’s “Little Brother”), Ashely Cook (who sang “God Bless America” before Raw), and some Philadelphia Eagles (who got roundly booed), some New York Giants (including Cam Scattebo), and Andrew Schulz (comedian and podcaster). They showed a clip from during the break of Dom shoving Schulz, followed by the Giants stepping up and getting their faces of The Judgment Day. A scuffle broke out. (Some Giants coaches held their breath there.)

-Jackie Redmond (who can survive outside of the backstage area, apparently) said she was going to interview Vaquer in the ring. She said she had some questions about what happened last week. She threw a video recap.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

John Cena’s final Raw appearance

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Solo Sikoa vs. mystery opponent – Last Time is Now Tournament match

Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans – Last Time is Now Tournament match