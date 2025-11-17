News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 11/17 – Greg Parks Outloud! Revisiting last year’s column on the end-of-year free agents – Where they ended up, whether or not they were good moves, and more (21 min.)

November 17, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show looks at last year’s class of free agents, who they signed (or re-signed with), whether that turned out to be a good idea, and what their alternatives may have looked like.

