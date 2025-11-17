FREE PODCAST 11/17 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Eric Bischoff all over TNA, Old School Raw, Foley sending out feelers to WWE, Hogan WrestleMania 3 history, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Nov. 12 and 15, 2010.

On the Nov. 12, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discussed with live callers and emailers last night’s TNA Impact, a general lack of emotional connection to TNA’s product, Eric Bischoff all over the show, NXT as a guilty pleasure debated, the awful new Immortal theme and the new TNA Title belt for Jeff Hardy, Monday’s three-hour Raw, the overall state of wrestling and the competitive TV market, and much more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they looked at the Survivor Series and potential matches that could be added, Hall of Fame of 2010 inductees, the bigger 10-man tag match in Smackdown history…this year, and more.

On the Nov. 15, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discussed with live callers tonight’s Old School Raw, what to expect on the show, TNA Impact ratings for Thursday, Bruce’s theory on why the quarter-hour ratings pattern is always the same, the PPV wrestling market taking a hit vs. UFC, theories on whether PWTorch and other wrestling media outlets take away PPV buys, fringe wrestling fans, WWE investing in the PG audience, Mick Foley’s latest interviews putting out feelers to WWE, jean shorts, follow-up on Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 3, and more.

