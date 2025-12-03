AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Where: Fishers, Ind. at Fishers Event Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,213 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,640. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Continental Classic Blue League match

“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac – Continental Classic Gold League match

“The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher vs. “The Jet” Kevin Knight – Continental Classic Gold League match

Timeless Love Bombs (“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) vs. MegaProblems (Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir) – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Hardcore Holiday Death Match

Samoa Joe & Eddie Kingston face-to-face

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/26): Okada vs. Fletcher, Darby vs. Knight, and Moxley vs. Dorada in Gold League tournament matches, plus The Opps celebrate Joe’s win

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: A good opening night of the Continental Classic, but AEW slipped back into a bad habit