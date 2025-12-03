News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1948 (Dec. 3, 2025): Keller’s WWE Survivor Series report, PPV Roundtable Reviews, Parks on last year’s free agents, TNA-AMC top story, more

December 3, 2025

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s report on AEW Full Gear… Greg Parks feature column looks at the crop of reported soon-to-be free agents and where they might land… Wade Keller’s End Notes on the C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker match next month on Netflix and the possibilities in the AEW Continental Classic… Keller’s TV reports… Torch Newswire including the big news of TNA signing a three-year TV rights deal with AMC which doubles their potential audience… PPV Roundtable Reviews of AEW Full Gear and WWE Survivor Series…

