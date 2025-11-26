AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/26): Okada vs. Fletcher, Darby vs. Knight, and Moxley vs. Dorada in Gold League tournament matches, plus The Opps celebrate Joe’s win

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
NOVEMBER 26, 2025
NASHVILLE, TENN. AT THE PINNACLE
AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX
REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR
Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielson
Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,360 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,395. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…
PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Brian Zilem to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.
Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.
VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE
https://streamyard.com/8uuy35ip6c
Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.
Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.
LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH
[HOUR ONE]
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher – Continental Classic Gold League match
- Darby Allin vs. “The Jet” Kevin Knight – Continental Classic Gold League match
- Jon Moxley vs. Máscara Dorada – Continental Classic Blue League match
- Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal match
- The Opps to celebrate new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.