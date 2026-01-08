ESPN Unlimited now available for free to Cox Cable subscribers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ESPN and Cox Cable have come to a deal for Cox Cable subscribers to access ESPN unlimited for free. Cox Cable subscribers will also have access to ESPN+.

To be elegible to get ESPN Unlimited and ESPN+, Cox Cable subscribers must have a paid subscription to Cox TV preffered or a higher tier. The deal between ESPN and Cox Cable allows Cox Cable subscribers to now watch WWE PLE’s that stream on ESPN+ at no extra cost.

WWE and ESPN announced they had reached a deal for ESPN to air WWE PLE’s on the newly launched ESPN Unlimited streaming service in August. WWE previously ran their PLE’s on the Peacock streaming service. Peacock now airs NXT PLE’s and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event specials.

The first WWE PLE on ESPN Unlimted, Wrestlepalooza, featured John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, C.M. Punk & A.J. Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, and Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Undisputed Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event.