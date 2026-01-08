TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/8): Kazarian/Santana Contract Signing, Hardys & Slater & Alexander vs. The System, Maclin vs. Stacks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 8, 2026

EL PASO, TX AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEM

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” open (is this the last week for this classic theme since the show is moving to AMC next week?).

-The Hardys came to the ring for a promo. Matt said they have a big match tonight, but they had something else on their mind. He said that Dutch and Vincent have crossed the line by transforming their dressing room into a shrine with pictures of the Hardys and their families. Jeff said the Righteous should face them like real men.

The Righteous walked to the stage. Vincent started to speak, but Matt cut him off and challenged them to a match. Vincent said they would like to share the ring with the Hardys. Dutch said they were Die-Hardys and the Hardys are Righteous. Vincent said this sucks because it is a misunderstanding. He said if they agree to a match, it will be a friendly competition. He said they are looking for peace. Matt said they would never see peace. Vincent said the Hardys could trust them. Matt wanted to fight now. Vincent declined for tonight but said the match could happen at Genesis.

-Gia Miller interviewed Steve Maclin about his rematch against Stacks tonight. He said that the locker room is glad he is on the side of TNA. Eric Young interrupted. He said that if Maclin doesn’t complete his mission tonight, then Eric will. He still claimed the cleanse is coming. [c]

(1) HARLEY HUDSON (w/Myla Grace) vs. DANI LUNA

Dani attacked Harley at the bell. Heather made a brief comeback, but Dani cut her off. Harley fought back with punches. Harley gave Dani a ledrop and a bulldog for a one count. Dani booted Harley to the mat, then hit the Luna Landing for the pin.

WINNER: Dani Luna in 2:00.

Dani attacked Myla after the match and gave her the Luna Landing. Dani grabbed Harley and Myla by the hair before Lei Ying Lee ran in for the save. Dani then attacked Lee from behind and put her in a sleeper. Xia Brookside ran in for the next save but got put down by Dani.

(D.L.’s Take: They’ve done an effective job of building up Dani Luna as a legitimate contender. I think Harley Hudson and Myla Grace could be showcased much better than this.)

-Ryan Nemeth approached Mara Sade backstage. He apologized for the previous weeks. Ryan tried to flirt with her, but Mara didn’t go along with it. As he walked away, Mara superkicked him.

-Order 4 was backstage headed to the ring. They couldn’t find Agent Zero. When they left, Elijah appeared on the scene holding his guitar. The camera panned over to show that Agent Zero was laid out. [c]

-The Elegance Brand continued to debate about choosing a Mr. Elegance. Ash looked at a stagehand (he said he shoots all their promos and has been there eight years). Ash said he was perfect. The Concierge said he trained wrestlers. The guy took off his shirt, and they raved about him. Ash slapped his behind as they walked off. The Concierge said a star is born. A wrestler who I could not identify stood up from under the table and said he must protect the Elegance Brand. Please don’t take this stuff to AMC…

-Order 4 came to the ring for their promo. Tasha Steelz introduced the segment. The Great Hands talked about changes coming and insulted the crowd. Ali finally spoke. He was smug and insincere. He said the fans could vote to ban Elijah concerts, guitars, and cowboy hats. They booed and gave the thumbs down. Ali insulted the crowd and said they don’t know what’s good for them.

Elijah finally arrived on a horse. He chased Order 4 with a guitar, but they managed to escape. Elijah got on the horse and went after them. [c]

-Order 4 ran out of the building, but Elijah was there waiting for them on the horse. The slow-motion chase was shown, without resolution.

(2) STACKS (c)(w/Arianna Grace & Tean NXT) vs. STEVE MACLIN — TNA International Title match

Maclin had the early offense and threw Stacks out of the ring. [c]

The referee caught Tyriek Igwe interfering and made him leave ringside. Maclin made a comeback. Arianna got in the ring, but the referee made her leave. Maclin went to ringside and fought Tyson Dupont, Lexis King, and Brooks Jensen. He confronted Arianna. She got back in the ring and raked Maclin’s eyes. The referee called for the bell.

WINNER: Steve Maclin by DQ in 9:00.

Team NXT attacked Maclin.

(D.L.’s Take: This wasn’t much of a match. I guess they’re saving the real rematch for later.)

-The Injury Report featured the plethora of women that Dani Luna attacked earlier, Santino Marella, Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, and the wrestlers in the main event tonight. [c]

-Highlights from Tuesday’s Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater NXT Title match.

-A clip of a “Digital Exclusive” First Class Penthouse segment where AJ Francis insulted Rich Swann. Swann came out and attacked AJ with a baseball bat. Swann put AJ through a table.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for Genesis and for next week’s AMC debut.

-The wrestlers came out for the in-ring main event. [c]

(3) THE SYSTEM (Moose & Brian Myers & JDC & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards) vs. MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY & LEON SLATER & CEDRIC ALEXANDER

The announcers said this is the last time the original System would team since JDC is retiring. Myers and Alexander started the match. Hannifan and Rehwoldt thanked AXS TV and said they were grateful for them giving TNA a home. Moose and Matt squared off. Several of the wrestlers hit dives to the outside. Alisha did a dive on the pile. [c]

Myers gave Jeff a DDT. JDC punched Jeff. The System continued with offense on Jeff. Jeff finally made the tag to Alexander. Alexandeer got a two count on Moose after a DDT. The System hit consecutive moves on Alexander, resulting in a two count. Jeff gave Moose a Twist of Fate. Slater took out JDC with a crossbody block from the top rope. Moose went for a spear, but Alexander rolled him up for the pin.

WINNERS: Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater & the Hardys in 16:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Lots of action and it was a crowd-pleasing match.)

-Video package of TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee. [c]

-A table was set up in the ring for the contract signing. A still somber Santino Marella did the introductions. Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian came out for their contract signing. Santino said that if Santana loses, he goes to the back of the line, but if he wins, he will defend the title at Genesis. He said if Frankie wins, he will find another challenger for the title at Genesis.

Frankie said no one wanted Santana in TNA more than him. Frankie dramatically said he had an addiction also. He revealed that he is addicted to being the TNA World Champion and the King of TNA. He vowed to walk out of the match as the champion.

Santana spoke also and talked about he and Frankie being miserable in “another place” (what could he mean?). He said they left that place and now they are about to headline one of TNA’s biggest shows in their history. He also vowed to win the title but this time he would do it for himself.

As Santana went to sign the contract, Nic Nemeth’s music played, and he walked down the aisle carrying the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy. He said they would beat each other down, then he would be waiting in the wings to cash in his title shot. He mock apologized for interrupting then told them to go ahead and sign the contract. Santana and Frankie signed, then faced off, as Hannifan gave the last-minute sell.