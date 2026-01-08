FREE PODCAST 1/8 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: 2010 Year-in-Review, WrestleMania 27 speculation, Triple H, ROH, Sheamus, Raw, TNA, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Dec. 31, 2010 and Jan. 3, 2011.

On the Dec. 31, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell hosted and chatted with live callers on WWE and TNA in 2010, big stories from both promotions, what ROH and DGUSA need to improve in 2011, TNA’s year ahead in 2011, top matches for WrestleMania 27 & where Triple H and Sheamus fit in, the previous night’s Impact, TNA overall in 2010, and much more.

Then on the Jan. 3, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers that night’s Raw, predictions for 2011, potential WrestleMania 27 matches and celebrities, WWE and TNA business at year-end 2010, Mitchell’s annual Quiz returning for 2010, and much more.

