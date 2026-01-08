News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/8 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WrestleKingdom review, Punk vs. Breakker, NXT and Oba Femi, TV reviews, New Year's Dash review (60 min.)

January 8, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • A review of New Japan’s WrestleKingdom featuring the retirement of Hiroshi Tanahashi
  • A review of New Year’s Dash
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite
  • Review of NXT’s “New Year’s Evil”
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

