News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/8 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): LA Knight, WWE Unreal, match scripting, Tony Khan as a heel character, Okada backlash, Mercedes, Lars, White Castle burgers (92 min.)

January 8, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Will Kazuchika Okada face a backlash from AEW fans or colleagues this year?
  • Was the Mercedes Mone belt collector gimmick effective?
  • Is it fair to say AEW is “a heel territory” given that Tony Khan seems to like heel champions with babyface on the chase?
  • Sami Zayn
  • The state of the Janel Grant lawsuit (plus what is Todd’s day-to-day legal job)?
  • Athlete biographies and autobiographies
  • Lars Sullivan
  • Why does TKO seem to budget conscious except when it comes to flying in wrestlers for brief backstage vignettes?
  • 2016
  • Do pro wrestling media outlets have legitimate insider knowledge or is speculation mnosty reported as news?
  • Could L.A. Knight be a surprise winner of the Royal Rumble?
  • Could C.M. Punk have worked out long-term in AEW if not for the Jack Perry incident?
  • Should Tony Khan have turned into a heel character during the Punk situation like Vince McMahon after the Montreal Screwjob?
  • Why did WWE play theme songs for Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta they entered through the crowd ostensibly unexpectedly?
  • Did New Japan waste some top talent in the opening gauntlet match?
  • Wolf
  • WWE Unreal season one
  • Scripting of matches in WWE
  • Is New Japan worth seeing in person outside of Japan?
  • What format of PLE’s is better between Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque?
  • Drew McIntyre’s stipulations for Three Stages of Hell
  • Upsides for new NXT call-ups and is it too late for Montez Ford?
  • Aaron Wolf
  • Bron Breakker’s bad landings
  • White Castle!
  • AEW’s risk taking style impact compared to WWF steroid era impact on wrestlers health long term?
  • Ava!
  • Mercedes losing titles rapidly
  • The Young Bucks one-week hiatus

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025