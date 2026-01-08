VIP PODCAST 1/8 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): LA Knight, WWE Unreal, match scripting, Tony Khan as a heel character, Okada backlash, Mercedes, Lars, White Castle burgers (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Will Kazuchika Okada face a backlash from AEW fans or colleagues this year?
- Was the Mercedes Mone belt collector gimmick effective?
- Is it fair to say AEW is “a heel territory” given that Tony Khan seems to like heel champions with babyface on the chase?
- Sami Zayn
- The state of the Janel Grant lawsuit (plus what is Todd’s day-to-day legal job)?
- Athlete biographies and autobiographies
- Lars Sullivan
- Why does TKO seem to budget conscious except when it comes to flying in wrestlers for brief backstage vignettes?
- 2016
- Do pro wrestling media outlets have legitimate insider knowledge or is speculation mnosty reported as news?
- Could L.A. Knight be a surprise winner of the Royal Rumble?
- Could C.M. Punk have worked out long-term in AEW if not for the Jack Perry incident?
- Should Tony Khan have turned into a heel character during the Punk situation like Vince McMahon after the Montreal Screwjob?
- Why did WWE play theme songs for Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta they entered through the crowd ostensibly unexpectedly?
- Did New Japan waste some top talent in the opening gauntlet match?
- Wolf
- WWE Unreal season one
- Scripting of matches in WWE
- Is New Japan worth seeing in person outside of Japan?
- What format of PLE’s is better between Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque?
- Drew McIntyre’s stipulations for Three Stages of Hell
- Upsides for new NXT call-ups and is it too late for Montez Ford?
- Aaron Wolf
- Bron Breakker’s bad landings
- White Castle!
- AEW’s risk taking style impact compared to WWF steroid era impact on wrestlers health long term?
- Ava!
- Mercedes losing titles rapidly
- The Young Bucks one-week hiatus
