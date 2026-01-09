FREE PODCAST 1/9 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell discuss Triple H’s influence, comparing career paths of CM Punk and Samoa Joe, Bryan’s WWE main event prospects, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Jan. 4, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They took calls for an hour on a variety of subjects including the previous night’s Raw, Triple H’s power behind the scenes and his interest in MMA, Daniel Bryan’s prospects as a future headliner for WWE, comparing Joe and Punk’s career paths, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they looked back at TNA’s 2010 and what was gained or lost by the acquisition of talent, plus more.

