FREE PODCAST 1/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – WrestleKingdom 15 review, Rumble predictions, Jay White’s future, TNA Hard to Kill PPV, WWE Legends on Raw (91 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast from Jan. 10, 2021, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tyler Sage to review both nights of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 and the fallout. They also make Royal Rumble predictions, discuss TNA Hard to Kill PPV, Jay White’s future, and more. They also answer phone calls and emails on ROH, WWE’s use of the Legends on Raw, New Japan on TV in the USA, and more.

