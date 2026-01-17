FREE PODCAST 1/17 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Sean Waltman talks Roman’s top star potential, wrestlers on social media, Making a Murderer, U.S. Presidential election (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcast, we jump back to ten years ago this week (1-21-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Sean “X-Pac” Waltman for over 2.5 hours. They covered what Waltman is up to these days, whether he will wrestle for WWE again, and his long term goals. Then they discussed Roman Reigns, the potential WrestleMania 32 line-ups, wrestlers use of social media and whether saying “kayfabe is dead” makes any sense, and much more. They took phone calls throughout the show on a wide range of topics. The last 45 minutes or so included Sean’s views on the current U.S. Presidential election and his reaction to the “Making a Murderer” documentary and the fallout from it.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com