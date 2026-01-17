TNA GENESIS 2026 RESULTS (1/17): Santana vs. Kazarian, Lee vs. Zaria, Hardys vs. Righteous

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA GENESIS 2026 RESULTS

JANUARY 17, 2026

DALLAS, TX AT CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) RICH SWANN vs. AJ FRANCIS

AJ won after hitting the chokeslam.

WINNER: AJ Francis

-Gia Miller interviewed Mike Santana about tonight’s title match. He talked about his daughter calling him and saying, “we’re back!”

(2) ELIJAH vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/Order 4)

Order 4 tried to interfere, but Elijah fought them off. Elijah went for the pin after giving Ali the Sky High, but Agent Zero pulled out the referee. While the referee was distracted, Ali hit Elijah with a guitar, then got the pin.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali

(3) JDC vs. EDDIE EDWARDS

This was billed as JDC’s last match. JDC wore Terry Funk-inspired tights. It was a back and forth match that got a “This is awesome!” chant. Edwards hit JDC with two Boston Knee parties, but JDC kicked out of both pin attempts. Edwards gave JDC a Die Hard Driver and a third Boston Knee Party to finally get the pin. JDC kissed the mat. The System came in and raised JDC’s hands. Members of the TNA roster clapped on the stage. JDC went around ringside and slapped hands with the fans and the announce team before celebrating on the stage.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards

(4) MARA SADE vs. RYAN NEMETH

Nemeth gave Sade a back suplex on the ring apron, but she fought back. Nemeth dropkicked Sade off the top rope, then used the ropes for leverage to get the pin.

WINNER: Ryan Nemeth

(5) LEI YING LEE (c)(w/Xia Brookside) vs. ZARIA (w/Sol Ruca) — TNA Knockouts Title match

The Elegance Brand came to the stage to watch the match. Zaria hit her finisher on Lee, but knocked the referee down. The Elegance Brand tried to get involved but Ruca and Brookside took them out and chased them to the back. Lee and Zaria traded offense. Lee gave Zaria a kick and the Warriors Way to get the pin. They shook hands afterwards. Elayna Black came out and motioned that she wanted the belt.

WINNER: Lei Ying Lee

(6) MATT & JEFF HARDY (c) vs. THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch) — TNA World Tag Team Title match

The Hardys attacked The Righteous before the bell and brawled at ringside. Once the bell rang, the Hardys had the early offense. The Righteous eventually got the upper hand. Dutch gave Matt a Twist of Fate, followed by Vincent giving Matt the Swanton Bomb. Jeff pulled Vincent out of the ring so he couldn’t get the pin. Dutch missed a senton on the outside. As Matt closed in on Vincent, Dutch grabbed the mic at ringside and said this is what they wanted — to feel pain. Matt gave Vincent the Twist of Fate and Jeff gave Vincent the Swanton Bomb to get the pin. Carlos Silva went to hand the belts to the Hardys, but Dutch asked for the belts and gave them to the Hardys instead. Vincent smiled.

WINNERS: Matt & Jeff Hardy

-A clip of Leon Slater losing to Carmelo Hayes on WWE Smackdown, then a promo from Slater thanking Joe Hendry for taking his place in tonight’s match (due to Slater’s visa issue).

(7) MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. JOE HENDRY

Hendry came out to a big reaction. Moose and Hendry used power moves early. All three wrestlers fought on the floor. Hendry backdropped Moose on the steps. Officials and Carlos Silva checked on Moose. Alexander and Hendry continued the match. Moose recovered eventually and got back in the ring after a few minutes. Moose did a series of moves on Hendry but continued to sell his back. Fans chanted “Moose!”

Hendry gave Moose a superplex, followed by a top rope splash from Alexander. Hendry gave Moose a pop-up powerbomb for a two count. Alexander gave Hendry a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Alexander put Hendry in a submission, but Moose stopped Hendry from tapping out. Moose and Alexander fought. Alexander gave Moose a Styles Clash for a two count. Alexander gave Moose a Lumbar Check, then Hendry gave Alexander the Standing Ovation and got the pin.

WINNER: Joe Hendry

-Santino Marella, Tommy Dreamer, Ash by Elegance, the guy from Busted Open Radio, and Gia Miller all predicted the winner of tonight’s main event. They all picked Mike Santana. Daria Ray walked to the stage and berated the fans. She ordered the director to play the Santana/Kazarian video package.

(8) MIKE SANTANA (c) vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN — TNA World Title match

Nic Nemeth was the special referee for this Texas Death Match. Santana charged Frankie at the bell, but Frankie fled the ring. Santana chased Frankie, then they brawled. The action went to the floor early. They fought around the arena. Santana gave Frankie a piledriver on two chairs that were set up at ringside and got the pin. Frankie got up at the count of nine. Frankie was bleeding. Frankie gave Santana a cutter through a table at ringside. Santana got up at the nine count.

Frankie brought a ladder into the ring. Santana brought in a barbed wire baseball bat. Santana jumped off the ladder and splashed Frankie through the table for a two count. Frankie spat on Santana. Santana gave Frankie the Spin the Block clothesline with barbed wire on his arm and got the pin. Santana got up at nine, but Frankie couldn’t make the count.

WINNER: Mike Santana

As Santana celebrated, Nemeth gave Santana the Danger Zone, then brought out his Call Your Shot trophy. He called down a referee. Santana gave Nemeth a Spin the Block clothesline and laid him out before the referee could get to the ring. Santana celebrated to close the show.