RADICAN’S TAKE: When it comes to TNA, I won’t get fooled again

I’ll tip my hat to the new Constitution

Take a bow for the new revolution

Smile and grin at the change all around

Pick up my guitar and play

Just like yesterday

Then I’ll get on my knees and pray

We don’t get fooled again

Don’t get fooled again, no, no

Meet the new boss

Same as the old boss

-Won’t Get Fooled Again by The Who

It’s strange when there are situations that exist that clearly don’t work and yet nothing is done to change the problem. The Green Bay Packers just rewarded coach Matt LaFleur today with a multi-year contract extension. If you watched Green Bay play during the season, yes they had a lot of injuries to overcome, but they’ve got so much talent on offense and a QB that should be a star and yet they limped into the playoffs.

Watching Green Bay play offense, you often wonder what the heck they are doing. They’ve got weapons all over and yet they just cant play up to their potential. What’s this have to do with wrestling you ask? TNA continues to fail when it is time for them to deliver in a big moment. Name the last time they actually delivered in a big moment where they could grow interest in their company and build off something big? TNA’s latest shot to come through when it counted most came on Jan. 15 when they debuted Impact on AMC.

When the company was under the radar with their TV on Anthem, they actually did a really good job when Scott D’Amore was at the helm. What did that earn D’Amore? An exit slip. TNA Hall of Fame member Gail Kim was said to be incredible behind the scenes. What did that earn her? An exit slip.

What about the creative? They get people excited about characters and take them up to a big moment and then they somehow tarnish that moment and or take it away completely. TNA creative managed the rare double sweep by building Santana up to his moment, not giving it to him, giving it to him months later, and then taking it back right away after giving it to him at Bound For Glory in October. We’ve seen some variation of that story play out time and time again not only in TNA, but in ROH as well.

Not all the blame lies on one person’s shoulders for TNA’s latest inept attempt to succeed when the lights are brightest, but instead it was a collaborative effort between production, management, and the creative team to make Impact’s debut on AMC a dreadful affair. Were there difficulties to overcome that came up last minute? Sure. However, that’s not excuse to put on a dreadful content like Mr. Elegance cutting a promo that went forever.

What about Dixie Carter? Yeah, they brought her back with TNA President Carlos Silva welcoming her with open arms like he was welcoming back a luminary from the past that had carried the company to great heights. Santino was on over and over mispronouncing words, which came across as minor league. What about shots of empty seats everywhere in the venue? Why were those shown? I don’t have an answer for that.

The company didn’t showcase the talent it has that makes them stand out from other companies. The show was so bad that by the time the main event rolled around the crowd barely reacted to Santana’s big TNA World Title win over Frankie Kazarian. Fans chanted AMC at times. Great what does that do for your company when it’s not about the platform, but instead it’s about what you do on it that count?

Is there good news for TNA? Yes. Now that the pressure is off, TNA can get back to doing what they do well. They showcase their core talent well and I expect that to start soon on AMC. I suspect we will see more of Eddie Edwards, A.J. Francis, Nic Nemeth, Steve Maclin, Moose, and Eric Young. The wrestlers that make TNA stand out. Hopefully Santana is given a chance to shine as a centerpiece champion. TNA still has their working relationship with WWE to rely on as well. No matter what happens, the next time TNA has a chance to shine under a bright light, I won’t get fooled again.

Sean Radican has been Pro Wrestling Torch for over 22 years. He has covered the independents, ROH, and NJPW in-depth over the years in addition to also watching all the major promotions in the U.S. PWTorch VIP members get access to his weekly Radican Worlwide podcast looking at a variety of news topics from the past week and then an in-depth Go-Home segment with a guest on a big topic of the week. You can contact him at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. You can follow him on X @SR_Torch and on Bluesky @SeanRadican.