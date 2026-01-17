FREE PODCAST 1/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #369 (1-13-96) including Billionaire Ted skits continue, Hogan files lawsuit, Clash lineup, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #369 of the PWTorch including the latest Billionaire Ted Waroom skit along with the debut of Scheme Gene, Hulk Hogan files extortion lawsuit, WCW’s latest Clash of Champions lineup, emails, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
