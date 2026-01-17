FREE PODCAST 1/17 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Uneven episode including sloppy amateur hour stuff, plus Jim Ross commentary concerns, Jericho’s politics on social media (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-20-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joshua Chambers to discuss AEW Dynamite. It was an uneven show with a lot of weaknesses in AEW’s presentation on any given week manifesting in a larger way throughout the show, but with some standout performances mixed throughout. They discuss the cost-benefit of Jim Ross’s commentary warts and Chris Jericho’s social media and podcast political views. They try to figure out what’s going on with Jade Cargill and Cody and Shaq, whether the Young Bucks are on the right path regarding Don Callis and Kenny Omega trying to con them, Private Party turning to the dark side with Matt Hardy, how “Hangman” Page handled saying no to Dark Order, and more.

