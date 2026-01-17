AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/17): The Opps defend the Trios titles against Hangman & JetSpeed, GYV vs. Kingston & Ortiz, Bowens vs. Perry, Andrade in action, Callis Family and Death Riders friction, and more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JANUARY 17, 2026 (recorded 1/14)

PHOENIX, ARIZ. AT ARIZONA FINANCIAL THEATER

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,058 tickets were distributed as of showtime; arena set up for 3,298. The previous time in the venue on Feb. 19, 2025, they drew 2,933.

[HOUR ONE]

-The Collision intro video played to a song that was not Elton John. They cut to the arena and Schiavone welcomed everyone to the Maximum Carnage edition of Collision.

(1) ANDRADE EL IDOLO (w/Don Callis) vs. ANGELICO (w/Dralistico)

Andrade’s music played and walked to the ring accompanied by Don Callis. Angelico was waiting in the ring the for his loss as Andrade entered and removed his mask. The bell rang to start the match 3 minutes into the show.

Andrade escaped a grapple with a back elbow and then played to the crowd. Andrade landed double knees in the corner and then went for the pin on Angelico. Angelico may or may not have kicked out, but Andrade pulled him up at two. Andrade teased a figure four (or eight, probably), but instead lifted Angelico to his feet and took him down with suplex. Andrade held on, going for three amigos, but Angelico escaped before he could land the second one.

Angelico came back with a kick and went for the pin for a one count. Andrade forced Angelico into the corner and charged into a boot. Angelico attempted to climb the ropes, but Andrade caught him with a running kick. Andrade followed up with a superplex, and held on for the other two amigos. Andrade made the cover, and once again pulled Angelico up before the count of three.

Andrade connected with his running feint kick into a back elbow. Angelico collapsed to the mat, but Andrade lifted him to his feet and delivered The DM, the double underhook twisting neckbreaker previously known as The Message. Andrade made the pin and finally accepted the win.

WINNER: Andrade El Idolo in 4:00

(White’s Take: I suppose Andrade refusing to take a three count is heel behavior, but both instances were preceding by moves that wouldn’t be expected to end the match. Odd choice for an opener; it was a de facto squash match that put Andrade over as a threat and highlighted his moveset.)

-Lexy was backstage in an attempt to get a word with AEW’s newest signings. The locker room door she was standing in front of opened a smoke conspicuously rolled out before The Rascalz poked their heads out one at a time. Lexy seemed confused, and the three of them went on to introduce themselves as Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, and Desmond Xavier. Desmond said AEW is where the best wrestle, and they’re the best faction. Wentz said to tell your mom, dad and bald-headed granny before Myron said to send the best trios and tag teams their way. They did their little hand signal before returning to the locker room. They asked Lexy is she wanted to join, but she said she was working. Desmond laughed and said “so are we.”

(White’s Take: It will work for some of the audience, but real life has plenty of people who confuse smoking pot with having a personality, so hopefully there is more to their characters than a smoke-filled locker room. It wasn’t a bad introduction, despite missing 25% of the crew, and they are reputedly all good workers in the ring, so I’m tentatively optimistic.)

-They tossed to a video package of the feud between the Grizzled Young Veterans and Eddie Kingston, including Ortiz’s return.

(2) GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS (Zack Gibson & James Drake) vs. EDDIE KINGSTON & ORTIZ

The Grizzled Young Vets made their entrance, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz entered together to Eddie’s music as the announcers noted this is Ortiz’s first match since his return from injury. The match started with Ortiz and Drake as the bell ran 12 minutes into the show.

Ortiz clotheslined Gibson over the top rope, hit Drake with an enziguri and then nailed Gibson with a tope to the outside. Ortiz caught Drake with a double jump crossbody and tagged in Kingston.

Ortiz and Kingston hit Drake with a double suplex. Kingston stomp and punched at Drake as the crowd chanted “Eddie, Eddie.” Ortiz tagged in and Kingston held Drake in a chinlock while Ortiz hit the ropes several times and eventually connected with a shotgun dropkick.

Kingston tagged back in, and Drake raked Kingston’s eyes and forced him into the corner. Gibson tagged in as Drake took Kingston down with a leg lariat. Gibson stomped on Kingston and tagged Drake back in. Drake hit Kingston with a missile dropkick from the second rope. Drake charged Kingston in the corner, but he fired out with a lariat. Ortiz tagged in as Gibson did and Ortiz took him down with a flapjack.

Drake got a blind tag and hit Ortiz with a running low single leg dropkick and then leapt off Gibson’s back and knocked Kingston off of the apron with another single leg dropkick. Outside of the ring, Gibson held Ortiz in place while Drake nailed him with a suicide dive and they cut to break. [c]

Back from break, Drake kicked at a downed Ortiz. Ortiz forced Drake into the corner and then delivered a Northern lights suplex for a two count. Ortiz crawled for the tag, but Drake grabbed him by the foot. Ortiz fought back, but Drake took Ortiz down with a dragon screw.

Gibson tagged in and went for a suplex, but Ortiz flipped out and then took him down with a hurricanrana. Ortiz tried to make the tag, but Drake tagged in and pulled him back to the center of the ring. Drake attempted to knock Kingston off of the apron, but Kingston blocked his punch and delivered one of his own. Drake stumbled into a dropkick from Ortiz.

Kingston got the hot tag and rocked Drake with punches and knocked him down with a chop. Kingston whipped Drake into the corner and followed in with a running clothesline followed by machine gun chops. Gibson tried to interrupt, but Kingston dropped him clothesline and then hit Drake with a back leg trip.

Ortiz tagged in and executed a sitout powerbomb on Drake. Ortiz held on for the pin, but Drake kicked out at two. Kingston lifted Drake onto his shoulders for a doomsday device, but Gibson shoved Ortiz off of the ropes. Drake landed an enziguri and tagged Gibson in.

Gibson hit Kingston with a few forearms, but Kingston fired back with hard chops. They traded strikes until Kingston dropped one of his straps and caught Gibson with an exploder suplex. Drake tried to choke Kingston with a scarf as Gibson distracted the ref. Kingston knocked Drake off the apron and tossed the scarf aside.

Kingston turned around into a leaping lungblower from the middle rope that Nigel called the Ticket to Ride. Gibson made the cover, but Kingston kicked out at two. Drake tagged in and took Kingston down with a flatliner into a Koji clutch submission. Kingston struggled in the hold. Gibson headed off Ortiz and they brawled to ringside. The ref lifted Kingston’s arm once, twice, but Kingston held up a middle finger on the third attempt.

Kingston rolled over, mounted Drake and pummeled him. Kingston stomp on Drake and lowered the other strap. Kingston set up for a DDT, but Drake countered it into a rollup. Kingston kicked out, sending Drake into the ropes, where Ortiz blasted Drake with the madball (which is, of course, something like a pool ball in a tube sock). Drake stumbled into Kingston’s arms where he drilled him with a DDT. Kingston made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: Eddie Kingston & Ortiz in 13:00

(White’s Take: Probably the best match Kingston has been involved in sense his return from injury. GYV deserve most of the credit, as they created the majority of the movement and worked crisply as established heels. Babyfaces get a tainted win, so maybe this feud isn’t over, but I do like Eddie and Ortiz as a tag team and they could be decent challengers to FTR.)

-They showed a replay of The Triangle of Madness beating the Babes of Wrath and Statlander, with focus on Statlander saving Willow.

-They jumped to Statlander, Willow, and Harley backstage after the match, with each of them apologizing before Statlander said she’ll take a bullet for either of them as long as she gets to be out there with her two best friends. Statlander asked Thekla she wants to do for having pinned the champ. Statlander said she’s not hard to find and that what Thekla says is toxic, she thinks she’d like a taste. And then, against all odds, she made it even more awkward by licking her fingers and spitting.

-They showed highlights from JetSpeed and Hangman teaming together from August before hyping their upcoming Trios Championship match. [c]

-Tony Schiavone was standing at the top of the ramp to welcome FTR and Stokely. The crowd booed and Schiavone didn’t seem enthused. Schiavone mentioned Davis and Doyle earning a tag title shot. Stokely took the microphone and said he didn’t have anything bad to say about the Don Callis Family. Stokely said Davis and Doyle looked like professional wrestlers and that they have everything except the ability to beat the greatest tag team alive. Cash said you don’t have to take Stokely’s word, you could ask Sports Illustrated or ESPN. Cash said Mark and Jake are good, but not FTR good. Dax told Schiavone to do his job and hold the microphone. Dax told Schiavone ask him what he hates most about the people. Dax said they live in a fantasy world and that FTR built the entire division. He took exception with Doyle and Davis getting a title match with just one win. He said there’s only one FTR and “top guys, out.”

(White’s Take: A little longer than necessary, particularly with Dax’s portion, but still a good heel heat segment, even though it’s leading up to a match with fellow heels.)

-Lio Rush, Action Andretti and Lacey Lane were backstage. Lacey seemed excited at the arrival of the Rascalz. Lio said he’s not going to let them come on an take over. Andretti said if they want to wrestle the best AEW has to offer, than who better than himself and Lio Rush? Hopefully that was a rhetorical question, because I can think of at least thirty better options. Andretti said they’ll give them a welcoming they’ll never forget.

(3) ZAYDA STEEL (w/Christopher Daniels) vs. MARINA SHAFIR (w/JON MOXLEY)

Zayda Steel made her entrance with Christopher Daniels. They threw to a video package introducing Zayda, showing some highlights and saying that AEW has the best women’s division, but it just got real. Marina Shafir’s music played and she made her way through the crowd with Jon Moxley. The bell rang to start the match 40 minutes into the hour as Moxley joined the commentary team.

Zayda charged Marina immediately, jumping into her arms, landing a few punches and rolling over the top into a sunset flip, but she couldn’t get Marina over. Marina dragged Zayda to her feet, and went for a high kick, but Zayda rolled underneath, and landed a single leg dropkick. Zayda took Marina down with a running headscissor.

Marina rolled to ringside and Zayda dove through the ropes. Marina half caught her and forced her against the ringpost. Marina went for a chop, but Zayda ducked it and Marina’s hand hit the ringpost. Zayda delivered a right hand and rolled Marina into the ring.

Zayda climbed to the top rope and leapt over Marina as she charged the corner. Zayda charged into a kick to the head from Marina. Moxley yelled in support of Marina as she posed and they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Zayda caught Marina with a back elbow followed by a codebreaker. Zayda charged and hit Marina with a rising knee strike in the corner. Zayda charged the corner again, but Marina caught her and threw her to the mat. Marina pretzeled Zaydass arms as Moxley said he’s an expert in unreasonable women, and everyone should just take cover from Marina right now.

Marina kept wrist control and beat Zayda down. Zayda ducked a lariat attempt and went for a waistlock, but Marina powered out and hit her with a bell clap. Marina grabbed Zayda by the head and locked her into the Mother’s Milk. Zayda tapped out quickly.

WINNER: Marina Shafir in 6:00

(White’s Take: I appreciate the little intro video for Zayda Steel, as she hasn’t been properly introduced to the AEW audience. While she looked pretty good as an underdog babyface, the purpose of the match was to further establish Marina as a dangerous force in the women’s division.)

(4) THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (El Clon & Josh Alexander & Kyle Fletcher w/Don Callis) vs. SKYFLIGHT (Scorpio Sky & Dante Martin & Darius Martin)

Marina exited through the crowd as Kyle Fletcher’s music played. Fletcher appeared on the stage with Alexander, El Clon, and Don Callis. Callis joined Moxley at the commentary desk and called Moxley one of the best of all time, but maybe one of the shortest reigning Continental champions of all time. Callis said he has an army. Moxley said he wouldn’t call it an army, but he does have a lot of people. Moxley said that what Callis does is entirely different than what he and the Death Riders do. Callis and Moxley argued with Moxley telling Callis to send Takeshita. Callis and Moxley both left the commentary desk and Moxley was blindsided by Lance Archer and Rocky Romero. They beat Moxley down at ringside until Yuta, Garcia, and Claudio ran to ringside to make the save. The Death Riders and Callis Family brawled at ringside as Callis returned to the commentary desk. SkyFlight, the scheduled opponents, ran down to the ring and performed a triple dive onto everyone at ringside as they cut to commercial [c]

They returned from commercial and the bell rang to officially start the match 55 minutes into the first hour as Darius took Fletcher down with an arm drag. Scorpio tagged in and continued to work on Fletcher’s arm before tagging Dante in. Dante flew in with a double stomp onto Fletcher’s extended arm. Scorpio entered and hit a double ace hand on Fletcher’s arm. Fletcher came back with a hard scoop slam and tagged in El Clon.

Clon stomped as Scorpio and tagged Alexander in. Alexander kicked Scorpio down and landed a few forearms. Scorpio fought back and made a tag to Darius. Darius knocked Clon and Fletcher off of the apron and then caught Alexander with a standing Spanish fly. Darius hit Fletcher with a dive to the outside and then planted Alexander with a step-thru flatliner.

Dante tagged in and Darius planted Alexander with an Dante-assisted tornado DDT. Dante made the cover, but Alexander kicked out at two. Darius tagged in and Alexander rammed him into Dante before landing a German suplex. Clon tagged in and hit a combination of strikes in the corner. Fletcher entered and slammed Darius down as Clon leapt from the top rope and connected with a double stomp. Fletcher tagged in and leveled Darius with a running back elbow as they went to commercial. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Back from break, Darius escaped an ankle lock form Alexander with an enziguri. Fletcher tagged and kept Darius from making the tag, but Darius caught him with a vertical suplex. Dante got the hot tag and took Clon down with a clothesline and a springboard shotgun dropkick. Dante dodged Clon in the corner and landed a kick from the apron followed by a springboard crossbody into a pin for a two count.

Clon dodged Dante in the corner and then connected with the Pele kick, which we’re calling a wheel kick now, apparently. Callis said no one else in the industry does that, but I know that at least Finn Balor and AJ Styles use it somewhat frequently. Fletcher tagged in and knocked Scorpio off the apron with a running kick. Fletcher hit a running kick on Dante in corner and set up for his brainbuster, but Scorpio slid in and saved Dante.

Scorpio assisted Dante into a swinging DDT on Fletcher. Darius tagged in and all three members off SkyFlight charged Fletcher in the corner. Dante and Darius drilled Fletcher with a doubleteam flatliner. Darius made the cover, but Alexander broke it up.

Alexander slammed Scorpio on the apron as Clon hit Dante with a lariat on the ramp followed by a single leg springboard moonsault. Fletcher planted Darius with a half and half suplex. Alexander tagged in and Darius tried to fight him off, but Alexander got him with a chop block. Alexander locked in an ankle lock, but Darius rolled out of it.

Darius hopped onto the turnbuckle, but Alexander caught him and tweaked his ankle across the rope. Alexander lifted Darius into a torture rack and slammed him down. Alexander followed up with the C4 Spike piledriver, made the cover, and got the win.

WINNERS: The Callis Family in 13:00

After the match Callis and his family celebrated in the center of the ring. Takeshita’s music played and he came down to the ring as Callis clapped for him. Takeshita ignored everyone except shook hands with Fletcher. Takeshita held up Clon and Fletcher’s hands and hugged Fletcher.

(White’s Take: Is it really Collision if you don’t have a random group of Callis Family members in a tag match? The match was mostly quite good, although it seemed to meander at spots. Good to see Fletcher back on TV, and Takeshita appearing after the match was good for tease more Callis Family strife.)

-Lexy was backstage with Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong, where she told Strong that he beat Hechicero in Mexico and earned a shot at Claudio’s CMLL title. Strong, of course, already knew this and told Claudio that he wasn’t done with him and was going to break his back and take his title. Orange Cassidy went for a high five, but Strong said it’s his thing. Cassidy said “wasn’t I there to support you in Mexico.” Strong responded that no, he wasn’t. Cassidy said he’s here now, and Strong tried to walk off, but Mark Brsicoe appeared and pulled him back to the interview. Briscoe said he had a declaration of retaliation. He blamed El Clon for Hologram’s absence and said he’s a science experiment gone wrong. Briscoe challenged Clon to a TNT title match next week on Collision. He closed with the old saying “when you’re down conglomerate, you’re happy to share your plate. In English or Espanol, share your butter and pass the roll.” Cassidy finished the well-known maxim with Briscoe and said it’s a classic. Strong left in disgust as Cassidy confirmed that Lexy was familiar with that saying. [c]

-They showed a video of MJF winning on Dynamite with a voiceover of MJF talking about being a fighting and traveling champion, like Harley Race and others. They showed highlights of his recent title defense at an indie show in Maine.

(5) MEGAN BAYNE & PENELOPE FORD vs. DANIELLE KAMELA & VIVA VAN

Megan Bayne’s music played and Penelope Ford came out to the stage still in an arm sling. She removed the sling as Bayne entered and Schiavone announced that Penelope was cleared to wrestle. Danielle Kamela and Viva Van were already in the ring. The bell rang to start the squash 16 minutes into the second hour.

Bayne immediately dropped Kamela with a flying clothesline. Bayne suplexed Van into the ring and then hit both with a running splashes in opposing corners. Bayne rammed Van into Kamela in the corner and hit both with a running slpash. Bayne lifted Van onto her shoulders and Kamela in her arms, yelled “bow down” and slammed them both with a combination Samoan drop and fallaway slam.

Bayne tossed Van through the ropes and tagged Penelope in. Bayne lifted Kamela onto hr shoulders as Penelope climbed to the top rope, Penelope jumped from the top rope and nailed Kamela with a clothesline, completing the doomsday device. Penelope made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: Penelope Ford & Megan Bayne in 2:00

-Bayne and Ford celebrated briefly before Toni Storm’s music played. Toni and Mina pranced out onto the stage along with Luther. Toni addressed the “freaks of Phoenix.” Marina in appeared in the ring with Bayne and Penelope, and Toni told Marina she couldn’t hide between those two skirts. Toni said behind every great man is a great woman, but behind those two sloptarts, is an even filthier sloptart. Toni said it’s time they all had their something sewn shut. They bleeped out the noun in Toni’s sentence, but we can probably figure it out from context clues what she meant. Mina said they haven’t forgotten what the did to them, three on two. She promised to make them pay. Toni said she’s going to rip off Penelope’s other arm and slap Megan over the head with it. She told Marina that if she wants a death ride, then “hop on this caboose, and I’ll make you meet your maker.” Toni said the only difference between her and God is that God doesn’t wear lipstick. Mina said, “chin up, tits out, and watch out for the Lovebombs.” Toni and Mina danced as the heels shook their heads in the ring.

(White’s Take: I admit there may be a portion of the fanbase that are over Toni Storm’s fanciful presentation and double entendres. I however do not identify with that group, as her short time on the microphone was a highlight of the show.)

-Lexy was backstage with Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland, where she was talking about Kenny Omega’s return. She asked Swerve what his plan was to get on the hunt for the world championship. He said it’s simple, same plan he’s always had, he just has to win. Kevin Knight appeared and addressed Swerve. Knight was upset that Swerve referred to him as “the future.” He said it’s time for him to start beating the present to let them know that the future is now. Swerve told Knight to go win something of value, but reiterated that Knight is the future, but it may take five or six years to get there.

(6) “JUNGLE” JACK PERRY vs. ANTHONY BOWENS

Ricochet walked out onto the stage to take a seat at the commentary desk, as the winner of the next match would get a shot at the National title. “Tarzan Boy” played the crowd threw up their hands as Jack Perry made his way to the ring. Anthony Bowens’ music played and he made his way out and to the ring, not before exchanging some words with Ricochet. The bell rang to start the match 26 minutes into the hour.

Bowens and Perry shook hands and then locked up. Bowens forced Perry into the corner. Following the clean break, Perry grabbed a headlock, which Bowens reversed. Bowens took Perry down with a snapmare into a pin attempt for a two count. Bowens scissorred himself in Perry’s face as he got to his feet.

Bowens countered a hiptoss with one of his own, but Perry flipped and landed on his feet. They traded pin attempts for one counts and ended up in a stalemate as the crowd cheered. Perry offered up a scissor to Bowens. Bowens obliged and Perry took advantage by biting Bowens’ fingers.

Perry took Bowens by the hands and ran up onto the ropes, but Bowens swept his legs out, crotching him on the top rope. Bowens bounced the rope up and down, scrambling Perry’s huevos. Bowens delivered a sharp chop and Perry tumbled to ringside.

Perry hit a back elbow on the outside and jumped onto the barricade, but Bowens caught him on his shoulder and slammed Perry down face first into the apron. Bowens rolled Perry into the ring, but Perry slid back out into a cazadora and planted Bowens with a bulldog onto the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Perry planted Bowens with a jumping DDT. Perry made the cover, but Bowens kicked out at two. Perry went for a running knee, but Bowens sidestepped it. Bowens came back with a combination of strikes punctuated by a thrust kick. Bowens drilled Perry with a twisting DDT off of the ropes. Bowens hooked the leg by only got two.

Bowens set up for the arrival, but Perry countered it with an armdrag and a thrust kick. Bowens came back and connected with The Arrival and hit Perry with a running knee. Bowens made the cover, but Perry kicked out at two. Bowens lifted Perry up into a torture rack position, but Perry rolled Bowens up for a two count.

Perry connected with a thrust kick, but then charged into a big lariat from Bowens. Bowens hit the ropes but Perry caught him with a jumping knee. Perry followed up with the running knee. Perry made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Jack Perry in 11:00

(White’s Take: This was a good match that didn’t overstay its welcome. The winner wasn’t 100% obvious and the match had stakes, insomuch as a shot at the National title could be considered stakes.)

Perry helped Bowens to his feet before heading up the ramp. Ricochet had some words for Perry, saying he wasn’t going to do anything. Perry charged Ricochet at the announce desk and tackled him. They two brawled backstage.

-They threw to a video package covering the feud between Hangman and Samoa Joe, leading up to the trios title match in the main event. [c]

-The Death Rider’s were backstage. Moxley said they’ve given the Callis Family a lot of space, business men doing business things. Pac asked who the “f” they think they are. Garcia said they crossed a line they can’t come back from. Garcia said they don’t know what a family is. Garcia said a family is when everyone hates you, you don’t believe in yourself, or you’re at your lowest point, and the people around you pick you up. Moxley said he’s been around for 22 years, and he’s seen every kind of snake, carny, and slime. He said he knows exactly who Callis is. Moxley said, of all the bad people in professional wrestling, he’s the worst…when he has to be. Marina stared into the camera and said something that got bleeped.

(White’s Take: A lot of us were expecting some movement in the Death Riders’ storyline on Dynamite, but not much happened. While Moxley is clearly a face at this point, the Death Riders seem to be with him, and they’ll certainly be faces going against the Callis Family. It was a good promo segment and an interesting development in the Death Riders storyline.)

(7) THE OPPS (Samoa Joe & Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs w/Hook) vs. JETSPEED (“The Jet” Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) & “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE – Trios Championship match

JetSpeed made their entrance followed by Hangman. Shibata, Hobbs, Hook, and Joe entered as a unit. Hook joined the commentary team, but didn’t say anything. The bell rang to start the match with Page and Joe 46 minutes into the hour.

Joe tagged Shibata in as the crowd chanted “cowboy shit.” Bailey tagged in as the crowd chanted “Speedball shit.” Shibata offered a handshake, and then delivered a gut kick when Bailey offered his hand. Bailey performed a handspring off the ropes and hit Shibata with rapid fire kicks.

Knight tagged in and Bailey and Knight hit a double hiptoss. Bailey landed jumping double knees and Knight followed with a spinning splash. Knight made the cover, but Shibata kicked out at two. Shibata came back with a strike and rammed Knight into the corner before tagging in Hobbs.

Knight landed a few forearms on Hobbs, but Hobbs leveled him with a lariat. Hobbs lifted Knight up for a powerslam, but Knight slipped off his shoulder and made the tag to Page. Page entered and went right after Hobbs with a flurry of forearms. Hobbs reversed and Irish whip and hit Page with a clothesline.

Shibata tagged in, but ran into a fallaway slam from Page. Page hit a running clothesline in the corner, and Shibata came back with a running boot. Page hit another running clothesline and went for the Deadeye, but Shibata rolled him up instead. Page rolled through, and hit Shibata with a low clothesline. Page made the cover, but Shibata kicked out at two.

Bailey tagged in, and Shibata blocked a kick and landed an elbow. Shibata snapmared Bailey over and stomped on his head. Bailey rolled to the apron, but Shibata followed and delivered a snap suplex on the apron. Shibata held on as the rolled to the floor and Shibata transitioned into another snap suplex on the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Bailey got to his feet and delivered a few elbows on Joe, before he came back with a headbutt. Joe charged into Bailey’s feet in the corner and Bailey connected with a missile dropkick from the second rope that left both men down and crawling for the tag.

Page and Hobbs got simultaneous tags. Page ducked a clothesline from Hobbs and hit Shibata on the apron. Page followed up with a springboard lariat that knocked Shibata down and off of the apron. Page dodged Hobbs in the corner and then hit Joe with a slingshot crossbody to the outside.

Page ducked a charging Hobbs and pulled the ropes down, sending Hobbs crashing to ringside. Page climbed to the top rope and wiped out Joe and Hobbs with an Orihara moonsault to the outside. Page went for the Deadeye on the apron, but Hobbs blocked it and lifted Hangman up. Hobbs looked to slam Page down on the apron, but Bailey dropped Hobbs with a sweep and Page landed safely on his feet at ringside.

Bailey stepped out onto the apron and nailed Hobbs with his moonsault into double knees. Knight went for a springboard clothesline on Hobbs in the ring, but Hobbs caught him and slammed down with a uranage. Joe tagged and Knight hit him with a series of forearms before charging into a snap powerslam. Joe hooked the leg, but Bailey and Page both made the save.

Hobbs, Joe, and Shibata all hit running attacks on Knight in the corner. Shibata delivered a snap suplex and Joe followed up with a running senton. Hobbs went for the cover on Knight, but Page broke up the pin. Joe locked Bailey into a Coquina Clutch as Shibata applied a sleeper to Page. Hobbs went for a spinebuster on Knight, but Knight countered it into a sunset flip with a high stack pin for the win out of nowhere.

WINNERS: “Hangman” Adam Page & JetSpeed in 12:00

(White’s Take: With Hobbs heavily rumored to be heading to WWE, I still wasn’t sure how this match would turn out. The Opps are still a trio without Hobbs, and Hangman certainly doesn’t need these forgettable belts. However, it was a good main event and the finish was sudden and surprising.)

Bailey, Knight and Page celebrated with their new titles in the ring as The Opps looked stunned at ringside. Hangman yelled at the camera that he promised to take everything from Joe, and he’s just getting started. Swerve appeared on the stage with a slow clap. Schiavone ran down some matches schedule for Dynamite as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Maybe it’s because of the “Maximum Carnage” moniker, but this was a good, enjoyable, and relatively eventful episode of Collision. It was an enjoyable, breezy two hours with some good matches, fun promos, and actual meaningful storyline development. You had Takeshita and Fletcher’s return to TV, a Toni Storm promo, Hangman and Swerve on the show, a number one contender established for the National title, the tension between the Callis Family and Death Riders boiling over, and a title change in the main event. It would’ve been more than a decent episode of Dynamite, but it made for a very good episode of Collision.