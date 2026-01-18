FREE PODCAST 1/18 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss final Raw hype for the Rumble, WM32 line-up spec, Y2J, Lesnar, NXT, ROH, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-19-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net head honcho Jason Powell focused on the previous night’s Raw, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 32 scenarios and speculation, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discussed TNA and NXT and answered emails on the Raw and the Rumble and WrestleMania 32.

