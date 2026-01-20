News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (1/20): Announced matches, location, how to watch

January 20, 2026

When: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Fatal Influence (Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley) vs. Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey – Three-Way Tag No. 1 Contender match for TNA Knockouts World Tag Title shot
  • Ethan Page vs. Elio LeFleur – NXT North American Championship match
  • Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight – NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier
  • Shiloh Hill vs. Josh Briggs – NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

