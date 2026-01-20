NXT PREVIEW (1/20): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Fatal Influence (Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley) vs. Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey – Three-Way Tag No. 1 Contender match for TNA Knockouts World Tag Title shot
- Ethan Page vs. Elio LeFleur – NXT North American Championship match
- Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight – NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier
- Shiloh Hill vs. Josh Briggs – NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier
