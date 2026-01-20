NXT PREVIEW (1/20): Announced matches, location, how to watch

Now with three payment method options… Pay Pal… Directly with your Credit or Debit Card… Or with Patreon. 60 second express sign up form.

EXCLUSIVE VIP BENEFITS INCLUDE…

•Wade Keller Podcasts & PWTorch Dailycasts with Ads and Plugs removed

•Around 75 monthly VIP-exclusive podcasts (Phone Podcast App Compatible!)

•Library of around 10,000 podcasts (circa 2004-today) & 100s of retro radio shows (circa 1990s)

•Over 1,600 Newsletter Back Issues: Late 1980s thru today (PDF & Text Versions)

•New Weekly PWTorch Newsletter w/exclusive articles (PDF & Text Versions)

•An ad-free version of PWTorch website with added VIP-Member-Only articles each week

–JUMP RIGHT TO EXPRESS SIGN-UP FORM

–OR READ A DETAILED LIST OF VIP BENEFITS