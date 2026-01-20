NXT TV RESULTS (1/20): Wells’s live report on Elio LeFleur vs. Ethan Page, ZaRuca vs. WrenQCC vs. Fatal Influence, two ladder match qualifiers, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 20, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-A video package brought us up to speed on Ava making a six-man ladder match for the first show of February, with qualifying matches starting tonight, in the segment where Ricky Saints was already named to the match and Keanu Carver destroyed the majority of the roster as they all tried to make their availability for the qualifying matches knows. A short hype segment promoted tonight’s two qualifying matches. We also saw the replay of a dead-eyed Tony D’Angelo attacking both Joe Hendry and Dion Lennox.

-Presently, Ava told some security guys that Tony D isn’t the same man he used to be, and they need to be on high alert for his possible presence tonight.

(1) ELIO LEFLEUR vs. ETHAN PAGE (c) – NXT North American Championship match

For anyone who missed last week’s show and longish introductory package for LeFleur, he’s a French luchador who earned a mask for being the best student in a luchador camp. Mike Rome handled formal intros.

LeFleur is pale on the level of Sheamus or Jack Gallagher, and is no larger than the latter. Page powered LeFleur down and patted LeFleur’s head to boos. LeFleur returned the favor and Page stared incredulously as the crowd was fully into Elio already. LeFleur used his speed to lay in kicks early and often. Headscissor takedown put Page out on the floor, and he used another there to lay out Page again. LeFleur rolled Page back into the ring and tried to go high, but Page hit a neckbreaker up on the top turnbuckle, then used a backbreaker up in the corner as well. Page dumped LeFleur as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Page, who dominated a heat segment during the break, hit a side suplex for two. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid were shown getting makeup done for the triple threat tag, which Vic said was tonight’s main event. LeFleur got back into it with a springboard cross-body and a twisting suplex for two. LeFleur went up and missed, and Page turned him instead out with a big boot for a long two. LeFleur is a great bump machine. He looked determined as he absorbed some kicks, then fought one off and laid in a big palm strike. Double-underhook suplex by Elio, who then ran right into a dropkick. Page went for his finisher but Elio turned it into a DDT. Page bailed and Elio (kind of) hit him with a moonsault. Back inside, missile dropkick by Elio for two. Elio went up again and Page crawled far away, but it didn’t matter as Elio reached him anyway for another missile dropkick for two. Elio went for a 450 splash but Page got the knees up for two.

Page went for Ego’s Edge, but Elio hit a headscissor takedown. Page caught Elio with a powerbomb and hooked the tights in full view of us, leaving the door open for more of this one.

WINNER: Ethan Page at 10:16.

As Page celebrated on the ramp, Ricky Saints headed to the ring to his music and said he and Page were the glue that held things together. Saints gassed up Page as Page looked on, amused, and watched Saints head up to the ring to sit in on commentary for the qualifying matches. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: Hugely enjoyable opener as a guy who figures to be a plucky underdog for his whole career had Page right where he wanted, only for Page to resort to classic heel tactics to pull off the defense. I very much look forward to more of LeFleur, and I’m curious how they’ll approach the mic with the man, as he has an extremely thick French accent)