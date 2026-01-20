News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell review WWE Unreal, Drew’s WWE Title win, TNA on AMC ratings and show review, Styles-Gunther, Dynamite, more (109 min.)

January 20, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • WWE Unreal first impressions
  • TNA Impact on AMC breaking ratings info and review of the show
  • Drew McIntyre’s WWE Title win and the ripple effect
  • A.J. Styles vs. Gunther retirement stip already
  • AEW Dynamite thoughts
  • Daniel Bryan and William Regal’s advice to younger wrestlers

Related Articles

