FREE PODCAST 1/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell review WWE Unreal, Drew’s WWE Title win, TNA on AMC ratings and show review, Styles-Gunther, Dynamite, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- WWE Unreal first impressions
- TNA Impact on AMC breaking ratings info and review of the show
- Drew McIntyre’s WWE Title win and the ripple effect
- A.J. Styles vs. Gunther retirement stip already
- AEW Dynamite thoughts
- Daniel Bryan and William Regal’s advice to younger wrestlers
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.