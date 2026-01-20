FREE PODCAST 1/20 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-18-2021) Bliss vs. Asuka headlines, Miz & Morrison welcome the return of Gillberg, Styles vs. Ricochet, Charlotte-Ric-Lacey, more with callers, emails (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-18-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Ryan Sullivan from the PWTorch VIP podcast focused on ROH, “Podcast of Honor,” to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talked about the Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka headline match, Miz & Morrison welcome the return of Gillberg after advertising Goldberg, A.J. Styles vs. Ricochet shine in the ring, the Charlotte-Ric-Lacey storyline moves forward after an awkward Charlotte vs. Peyton Royce match, and more with callers and emails.

Then in a bonus section, the one-year ago Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the Jan. 20, 2020 episode of Raw start-to-finish including Lana & Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev & Liv Morgan Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in ladder match for the U.S. Title, Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar preview Rumble with a Ricochet interruption, Becky Lynch vs. Kairi Sane, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com