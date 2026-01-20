VIP PODCAST 1/20 – Wade’s News Bulletin: WWE Unreal season two early summary and observations, Cody-Drew title change timeline, TNA Impact on AMC rating (12 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the new Wade Keller Audio News Bulletin, he covers these topics:
- MAIN STORY: WWE Unreal: Early focus on Truth, Lynch – Controversial show designed to pull curtain back seems to show some restrant early
- NEWS & NOTES: The late decision to have Drew McIntyre beat Cody Rhodes for the WWE Title and when the decision was made, plus TNA Impact ratings on AMC last week with some context
- END NOTES: Random thoughts on WWE Unreal’s first two episodes this season including John Cena-Paul Levesque dynamic, Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, and more
EMAILS…
kellerwade@gmail.com for general feedback and inquiries
askwadekeller@gmail.com with questions for Wade Keller Hotline “Ask the Editor” episodes
pwtorch@gmail.com for any news tips for a future Wade Keller Audio News Bulletin
wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com for any email directly related to Raw, Dynamite, or Smackdown written the night of the show as it airs
wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com for any questions for the weekly Wade Keller Podcast Flagship episodes, so this is more topical in-the-news questions that cover the current scene
askwadekeller@gmail.com for any questions for a future VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Ask the Editor podcast with more general topics, historical, philosophical, whimsical, etc. that isn’t necessarily tied to just that week’s top stories (although they can be!)
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.