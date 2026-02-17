VIP PODCAST 2/17 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-8-2008): Keller & Mitchell talk Lesnar’s UFC debut, Pro Wrestling Greatest Mysteries, the March to WrestleMania, SD network move, TNA (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 8 and 9, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- Brock Lesnar’s debut in UFC from a variety of angles
- Analysis of the news that Smackdown will be leaving The CW
- A breakdown of TNA Impact ratings going up and then sinking this week and the internal quarter hour trend
- A look at the march to WrestleMania
- Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics, answering some of pro wrestling’s great mysteries of the last few decades
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.