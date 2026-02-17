VIP PODCAST 2/17 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-8-2008): Keller & Mitchell talk Lesnar’s UFC debut, Pro Wrestling Greatest Mysteries, the March to WrestleMania, SD network move, TNA (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 8 and 9, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

Brock Lesnar’s debut in UFC from a variety of angles

Analysis of the news that Smackdown will be leaving The CW

A breakdown of TNA Impact ratings going up and then sinking this week and the internal quarter hour trend

A look at the march to WrestleMania

Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics, answering some of pro wrestling’s great mysteries of the last few decades

