WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2026

Where: SUNRISE, FLA. AT AMERANT BANK ARENA

How To Watch: SyFy Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,805 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 23,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Carmelo Hayes vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kiana James – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Tama Tonga

Iyo Sky vs. Giulia

Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/13): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Rhodes vs. Fatu vs. Zayn and Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Ripley & Sky vs. Jax & Legend for Tag Titles

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE wrestler Roxanne Perez recovering from surgery