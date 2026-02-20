WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2026
Where: SUNRISE, FLA. AT AMERANT BANK ARENA
How To Watch: SyFy Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,805 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 23,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Carmelo Hayes vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match
- Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax vs. Kiana James – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match
- Ilja Dragunov vs. Tama Tonga
- Iyo Sky vs. Giulia
- Oba Femi vs. Kit Wilson
