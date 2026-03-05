News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/4 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: A purely enjoyable “believe in pro wrestling” style presentation of MJF vs. Knight, Thekla vs. Rosa, two squash matches, Revolution hype (22 min.)

March 5, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including MJF vs. Kevin Knight in an AEW Title defense, Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa in an AEW Title match, a Trios Title change, and much more in as pure of a pro wrestling show that showed it simply believes in a pro wrestling “booked inside the lines” product. It even had two old school squash matches.

