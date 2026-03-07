NXT VENGEANCE DAY RESULTS (3/7): Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints for NXT Title, Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley for NXT North American Title, Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan in Underground match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT VENGEANCE DAY

MARCH 7, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

STREAMED ON PEACOCK

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

-An outside shot of Orlando was shown while Vic Joseph introduced the show.

-Ricky Saints, Joe Hendry, Tatum Paxley, The Culling, Kelani Jordan, and Lola Vice were shown entering the building.

-An introduction video of Vengeance Day and ongoing feuds leading up to it was shown, followed by a panoramic shot of the PC faithful.

-Dion Lennox was shown shirtless in the parking lot with onlookers, awaiting the arrival of Tony D’Angelo.

(1) BLAKE MONROE vs. JAIDA PARKER – Street Fight

Parker entered the ring to new, but similar music. They started slapping the taste out of each other’s mouths. Dame grabbed one of the many kendo sticks that were hung off the ropes but missed. They took the action to the floor. Parker went for a table, but Monroe stopped her. Parker hurt her with a suplex to the floor, then continued trying to set up the table. Monroe yanked a fan’s umbrella out of her hand, then used it to beat Parker with.

Monroe went to set up a table of her own, but shoved it back under the ring when the fans began chanting for it. Back in the ring, Monroe grabbed a chair but Parker glommed her from behind before she could use it. Monroe set up some homemade contraption with two kendo sticks and a chair, but Parker dumped her on it instead.

Back out on the floor, Parker was a little quicker in setting up a table, but Monroe still thwarted her. Monroe moved out of the way of a Hipnotic, sending Parker crashing into the steps. In the ring, Monroe hit a missile dropkick for a two-count. She wore her out with mean-spirited kendo stick shots, but still only got two. Monroe retrieved some plunder from the floor and decided on a trash can. Parker caught her coming in, but Monroe unloaded on her.

Monroe tied her to the tree of woe and sandwiched her between two chairs, then hit a Hipnotic of her own for another near fall. Monroe wrapped her fist in pearls and decked Parker for two. She tried rearranging Parker’s dental work with a kendo stick, but Parker got out and smacked the daylights out of Monroe with a stick. Parker hit a blockbuster, but Monroe rolled out of the ring. Parker hit a Hipnotic on Monroe while she was holding a trash can. She finally got the table set up, but Monroe clocked her with a trash can lid. She found a brick somewhere, but Parker nailed her with a chair.

She laid Monroe on a table and drove her through it with a teardrop. Parker grabbed her backside in pain but rolled Monroe in the ring. She nailed a Hipnotic but only got two. Monroe sent Parker through a couple of kendo sticks that were wedged in the ropes and hit a knee, but still only got a two-count. Monroe emptied a five-pound bag of diamonds on the mat. As Parker climbed the turnbuckle, Monroe threw a handful of the diamonds into her face, then did a handstand on the ropes, twisted her legs around Parker’s neck, and flipped her onto the diamond-covered mat. She nailed a Glamour Shot DDT onto the diamonds for the final count.

WINNER: Blake Monroe at 13:30