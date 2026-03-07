FREE PODCAST 3/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Mick Foley talks funnest matches of his career, Shane’s return, early analysis of Becky, Bayley, Sasha, new development in Vince relationship, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (3-3-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller welcomed Mick Foley back to the show to discuss his WrestleMania Dream Vacation content, stories from the road, his funnest matches pre-WWF and during his WWF run, in-depth on the WWE women’s division including Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley, thoughts on Shane McMahon’s return, new developments in his relationship with Vince McMahon, thoughts on his run as a color commentator, what he’s going to volunteer to do for Vince McMahon right after the show, and more.

