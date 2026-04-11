FREE PODCAST 4/11 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Bucks explain choosing Omega, Tyson referees Jericho vs. Dax, Darby vs. Hardy, live callers, emails (179 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-14-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol discussed AEW Dynamite. Topics included the Young Bucks explaining their decision to align with Kenny Omega and Don Callis, The Bucks vs. Pac & Rey Fenix, Darby defends the TNT Title against Matt Hardy, Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet, the expectations for AEW’s increase in viewership without NXT as head-to-head competition, and much more with live callers and emails.

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