AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/11): The Dogs vs. Mistico and JetSpeed for the trios titles, Young Bucks in action, Rush vs. Bowens, Thekla & Shafir vs. The Brawling Birds, and Okada vs. Reed for the International title

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

APRIL 11, 2026 (recorded 4/8)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA AT ROGERS PLACE

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 3,975 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 20,734 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-“Welcome to Saturday Night” said a deep voice leading into the electronic Collision theme accompanied by the intro video. Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show as they cut to the arena.

(1) MISTICO & JETSPEED (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & “The Jet” Kevin Knight) vs. THE DOGS (Gabe Kidd & Clark Connors & David Finlay) – AEW Trios World Championship match

The camera cut backstage and The Dogs came up a flight of stairs before coming through the curtains and onto the stage. The came to the ring as the announcers explained how they arrived at this title match. Mistico’s music played and he made his way to the ring alongside Bailey and Knight with their own version of Mistico’s mask. Gabe Kidd barked something into Schiavone’s headset that couldn’t be made out, but definitely made him uncomfortable. The bell rang to start the match with Mistico and Finlay five minutes into the hour.

Immediately, Kidd and Connors charged in and took Bailey and Knight off of the apron. They brawled at ringside with The Dogs beating down their opponents. Back in the ring, Kidd mocked Bailey’s crane kick before delivering a chop. Bailey took Kidd down with a hurricanrana followed by a dropkick. Connors hit Bailey from behind, and then Knight took him down with a pair of armdrags. Knight tossed Connors out of the ring and Finlay hit Knight from behind.

Mistico entered and Finlay hit a few strikes before Mistico took him down with a headscissors that rolled Finlay out of the ring. Mistico set up for a dive, but Kidd slid and caught him with a forearm. Mistico and Kidd traded strikes until the other four participants entered the ring and continued to brawl chaotically in the ring.

Kidd got knocked out of the ring and Bailey caught him with a plancha over the top rope. Knight hit Connors with a dive over the corner turnbuckle and then Mistico executed a tornillo to the outside onto Finlay. They returned to brawling outside of the ring, with Mistico and JetSpeed in control this time.

Mistico, Bailey and Knight returned to the ring and prepared for a triple dive. Finlay and Kidd swiped Bailey and Knight’s feet out from under them as the hit the ropes while Connors slipped into the ring and blasted Mistico with a shoulder block as he came off of the ropes. The Dogs were in control as they cut to the first commercial. [c]

Back from break, Knight escaped a headlock from Finlay and delivered a dropkick. Mistico got the hot tag and hit Finlay with a handspring into a back elbow followed by a hurricanrana. He had a hurricanrana for Kidd two and blocked a right hand from Connors. Mistico held Connors arm, ran up the ropes and took him down with an armdrag. Knight, Bailey, and Mistico set up for another synchronized dive and each hit a member of The Dogs with suicide dives.

Back in the ring, Knight climbed to the top rope, but Kidd shoved him off the rope, allowing Finlay to hit him with a dominator. Connors added a spear and Finlay went for the pin, but Bailey broke it up. Finlay dropped Bailey with a hard right hand and Connors took Mistico down with an uppercut. Kidd knocked Knight down with a kick, but Bailey took him down with a kick. Bailey hit a triangle moonsault to the outside on Kidd as Knight hit a springboard clothesline on Finaly in the ring.

Knight climbed to the top rope again, but Connors met him there. As Connors set up for a superplex, Mistico broke it up with a kick to the back. Mistico planted Connors with La Mistica and held on for the armbar. Knight recoveredand went for the UFO splash over Connors and Mistico onto Finlay, but Finlay got his knees up.

Kidd drilled Mistico with a piledriver. Kidd set up for a piledriver on Knight, but Knight pushed him back into the corner. As Kidd leaned over to attempt the piledriver again, Bailey came off the top rope behind him and connected with his shooting star double knees across Kidd’s back.

Bailey officially got the tag from Knight and hit Kidd with a thrust kick. Connors charged into a knee and Finlay charged into a kick. Bailey rolled Kidd up for a two count. Connors and Finlay took Bailey down with a high/low running attack. Finlay grabbed Knight and hotshotted him across the top rope and Kidd followed up with a running lariat that turned Knight inside out.

Kidd drilled Bailey with a piledriver and rolled him to Finlay who lifted him up into suplex position as Connors climbed to the top rope. Connors delivered a diving spear and Finlay completed the suplex in their finishing move identified as The Clip. Kidd made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Dogs in 13:00 to become new AEW Trios champions

The Dogs held their new titles high in the center of the ring before someone yelled “Dogs!” Roderick Strong appeared on the big screen with Orange Cassidy to congratulate them on their win. Cassidy was on the phone with someone as Strong suggested they may have a third to challenge The Dogs. Strong asked Cassidy what the person on the phone said, but Cassidy said he forgot to ask. Strong said he’s sure they’re in and told The Dogs they’d see them Sunday.

(White’s Take: It seemed like it was going to be one of those overly long matches with an obvious winner, so I was delighted when The Dogs pulled out the victory here. They’ve only been on the roster for a month or so and already taken a few losses, so this is good for them. And then it turned into a match on the PPV, so much the better. The actual match was good, with Knight and Bailey providing fast-paced excitement while Connors, Kidd and Finlay brawled with brutal intensity.)

-Will Ospreay was backstage after Dynamite with The United Empire. He said he has a lot of friends, brothers in Japan. Ospreay introduced Henare, Franceso Akira, and paid special attention to new NJPW champion, Callum Newman. Newman said The United Empire stand together. Ospreay told Moxley that it’ll just be the two of them on Sunday. Ospreay reminded Moxley that he said he won’t stand in the way of actions and consequences, “and neither will I.”

(2) KRIS STATLANDER & HIKARU SHIDA vs. AVA LAWLESS & GIGI REY

Kris Statlander’s music played and she appeared in all black with her arms crossed. Shida made her way out and they went to the ring together. And inset video showed Shida talking to Statlander backstage, noting how they go way back, before convincing her to tag together. Ava Lawless and Gigi Rey were waiting in the ring. There was an “Ava” chant, so apparently she’s a local talent. The bell rang to start the match with Shida and Ava 24 minutes into the show.

Shida took it to Ava with a series of strikes followed by a running knee in the corner. Shida delivered ten punches in the corner as Schiavone told everyone that Harley Cameron was backstage, seemingly upset that Statlander was teaming with someone else. Hida executed a falcon arrow and hit the ropes for a running knee, but Statlander tagged herself in before she could finish.

Gigi tagged in and went at Statlander with a few shots before Statlander landed a snap suplex followed leghooked Michinoku driver. Statlander booted Ava off of the apron hit Gigi with a knee. Gigi went for a headscissor, but Statlander caught her and transitioned in the Saturday Night Fever. Statlander went for the pin and got the win.

WINERS: Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander in 2:00

(White’s Take: Looks like Statlander got some gear that works for her. Shida seems to be going heel in the near future, and I have no idea what they’re doing with Stat going forward.)

Shida seemed upset about Statlander tagging herself in, but celebrated the victory nonetheless. It seemed like Shida might attack her from behind, but Statlander turned around and Shida went back to celebrating.

-A video package aired on Hyan and Maya World. Maya said they’re opportunists and introduced her partner, Hyan, as a renaissance woman. Hyan introduce Maya as the “it” girl. They said they’re two Texas girls and they love a good fight. They specifically called out Lena Kross and Megan Bayne for the tag titles at Zero Hour. [c]

-A video aired from after Dynamite with Jon Moxley backstage with The Death Riders. Moxley was saying how much fun the chaotic main event had been, with tables breaking and bodies flying everywhere. He congratulated United Empire on their win. Moxley said they thrive in the chaos and that no one can run with his group. He said Ospreay is hellbent on breaking his neck. Moxley said Ospreay is headstrong and determined and has done everything right in his career up until now. Moxley said 20 minutes with him is a very long time to not make a mistake, “not with a neck like that.” He said screw everyone, it’s Death Riders against the world. Garcia echoed “against the world” as Moxley walked off screen, followed by Pac, Yuta, and a strangely-smirking Claudio.

(3) RUSH vs. ANTHONY BOWENS – #2 Entry in Casino Gauntlet match

Rush made his entrance as they announced that the match would be for the coveted second entry in the Casino Gauntlet match at Dynasty, as the announcers tried to explain that the match could end anytime and that’s why the first positions are important. Bowens’ music played and he was announced as both “The Pride of Professional Wrestling” and “The Five Tool Player” as he made his way to the ring. The bell rang to start the match 35 minutes into the hour.

Rush and Bowens traded shoulders blocks and then forearms before devolving into chops. Rush ducked a right hand and dropped Bowens with a forearm. Rush swept Bowens’ legs out from under him and stomped on him in the corner. Rush set up for the Bull’s Horns, but pulled up short and delivered a boot to the face. Rush posed in the center of the ring.

Bowens charged out of the corner into a snap powerslam from Rush. Bowens came back with a combination of strikes as Schiavone noted that Mina Shirakawa was in the back, upset about Toni Storm being taken out and that she and Harley Cameron were commiserating backstage. Rush rolled out of the ring and Bowens followed him out and whipped him into the barricade, then across the floor into the opposite barricade.

Bowens slammed Rush face-first into the steel stairs and poses on the stairs. He yelled into the camera that he’s the pride of AEW and he’s taking number two. Bowens attempted to suplex Rush on the floor, but Rush blocked it, so Bowens rammed him into the barricade again as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Bowen delivered an up-and-over Famouser. Bowens hooked the leg but Rush kicked out at two. Rush reversed a whip into the corner, hit an avalanche in the corner and then a low dropkick to the back on Bowens’ head. Rush and Bowens took turns delivering chops in the corner and then forearms in the center of the ring. Rush caught Bowens with a. spinning Samoan drop and went for the cover, but Bowens kicked out at two.

Bowens spun Rush into the ropes and planted him with a twisting draping DDT. Bowens went for the pin, but Rush kicked out at two. Bowens charged but Rush caught him with an overhead belly-to-belly into the corner. Rush set up for the Bull’s Horns, but Bowens shot out and hit a combination of kicks followed by a running knee. Bowens went for the pin, but Rush kicked out at two.

Bowens went for another running knee, but Rush sidestepped it and executed a German suplex followed by a running shotgun dropkick. Bowens rolled out of the ring, but Rush followed and beat him against the barricade before rolling Bownes back into the ring. Rush went for the Bull’s Horns again as the crowd chanted for him and this time he connected flush. Rush dragged Bowens out of the corner and made the cover to pick up the victory.

WINNER: Rush in 14:00

-After the match Rush climbed onto the announce desk and pumped his fist along with a portion of the crowd.

(White’s Take: No idea who we’re supposed to cheer in this match, but Bowens continues to try to build his killer edge while Rush just naturally exudes a certain amount of charisma and wrestles like no one has smartened him up to the business yet.)

-The Brawling Brides were backstage with Lexy where she noted they each have singles matches at Dynasty, but would tagging against both Marina and Thekla this evening. Windsor said that Ospreay would chop off the head of the Death Riders in Moxley, and promised to put Marina on the shelf next to Moxley. Hayter seemed surprised that Thekla had made it to the position she has, saying when they faced each other previously, she seemed like she afraid to get hit. Hayter said that she’ll get hit harder than ever at Dynasty. Hayter asked Thekla what the title means to her, because it means everything to Hayter. Windsor suggested Marina and Thekla start drinking because they are going to beat the piss out of them. [c]

(4) THE HURT SYNDICATE (Bobby Lashely & Shelton Benjamin w/MVP) vs. ANDY ANDERSON & MO JOBARI

The Hurt Syndicate’s music played bringing Bobby and Shelton to the ring with MVP by their side. Andy Anderson and Mo Jabari were patiently waiting in the ring. A “we hurt people” chant spread through the crowd as the bell rang to start the match 54 minutes into the show with Andy and Lashley in the ring.

Lashley shoved Anderson into the corner and then easily forced him back into the corner. Anderson dodged a strike, but Lashley hit a few back elbows and a running shoulder block. Lashley lifted Andy up for a delayed vertical suplex. Jabari got the tag and attacked Lashley from behind, who ignored blows and tagged in Shelton like nothing happened.

Shelton hit a knee lift to Jabari’s midsection and tossed him into the corner. Jabari dodged Shelton and delivered an ineffective chop. Shelton walked into a second chop hit Jabari with a pair of big release German suplexes. Andy tagged in and ran right into a spinebuster from Lashley. Shelton hit Jabari with a running knee and Lashley hit him with a spear. Shelton nailed Andy with a thrust kick and made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: The Hurt Syndicate in 3:00

(White’s Take: Well, they’re back, no-selling and delivering power offense in short order. No clue if they’re heel or face. They played to the crowd, but, given their history, that doesn’t actually give us any idea which way they’re leaning.)

-They cut backstage to Lexy who took a seat on a sofa with a dejected Mina and Harley. The both looked disheveled while Harley said all they have left is hope. Harley said they have a lot in common. Mina said there’s only one thing left to do. She started to pour Harley a glass of champagne, but Harley stopped her. Instead, Harley grabbed the whole bottle and said “tops down” and chugged the remains of the bottle.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) vs. THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Hechicero & El Clon w/Rocky Romero)

The Young Bucks made their circa 2019 entrance ion the era-appropriate attire. Hechicero’s music played and he made his way to the ring with the CMLL title around his waist and Rocky Romero by his side. El Clon got his full entrance and made his way to the ring with Hechicero and Rocky. The crowd chanted for the Young Bucks as the bellr ang to start the match two minutes into the second hour.

Nick took Clon down with a. springboard arm drag and a spinning heel kick. Hechicero charged in and hit Nick with a chop. Nick took both Clon and Hechicero down with an armdrag and headscissor combination. Matt tagged in and they hit Clon with a combination German suplex and sunset flip. Clon rolled out of the ring and Nick and Matt took Hechicero and Clon down with a pair of hurricanranas from the apron to the floor.

Back in the ring, Clon hit a kick and a chop on Matt. Matt caught Clon in a cazadora and held him for Nick to sling shot into the ring into a facebuster on Clon. Nick seamlessly rolled to the apron and hit Hechicero with a moonsault to the floor. Matt made the cover on Clon, but he kicked out at two.

Clon caught a kick from Matt and casually swept out his other leg. Clon lifted Matt up into powerbomb position but dropped him straight into a falling knee strike. Clon took Matt’s arm, leapt over the top rope, spun back into the ring, grabbed Matt’s other arm and repeated the process, essentially tying Matt up in the ropes. Clon converted it into a hold as he hooked Matt’s leg as well.

Meanwhile, Hechicero flapjacked Nick face-first onto the mat. Hechicero rolled Nick around the ring repeatedly into a pin attempt for a two count. Matt dumped Clont o the outside, ducked a clothesline from Hechicero and hit Clon with a wrecking ball dropkick through the ropes. Matt hung onto the ropes and pulled himself back in where he landed a sliced bread on Hechicero. Matt stepped out to the apron in flipped into a stunner on Clon on the floor.

Matt returned to the ring and attempted to tag in Nick, but Hechicero came flying in and knocked Nick off of the apron with a flying knee. Hechicero grabbed Matt into a hammerlock and spun him around into a backbreaker. Hechicero went for the pin but Matt kicked out at two as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, by Joshua White, Hechicero locked in an abdominal stretch on Matt. Matt managed to hip toss his way out of the hold leaving both men down. Clon tagged in and leapt off the top rope, but Matt caught him and delivered back-to-back northern lights suplexes. Hechicero charged in and Matt gave him and Clon a double northern lights suplex.

Nick got the hot tag and came in with a crossbody from the top onto Hechicero and Clon. Nick hit a combination of strikes on Hechicero in the corner followed by a combination bulldog and running clothesline on Clon and Hechicero. Nick caught Clon with a kick as he went for a springboard, leaving him hung up in the ropes. Nick flipped out of a back suplex attempt from Hechicero, ran up the corner and took Clon down off of the ropes with a hurricanrana from the top rope.

Nick drilled Hechicero with a Canadian destroyer. Nuick went for the pin, but Clon broke it up. Nick and Matt performed sunset flips in stereo and both rolled up into a sharpshooter on Clon and Hechicero. Hechicero and Clon grabbed each other by the hand and pulled themselves free of the double submission hold.

Nick and Matt both missed a superkick while Clon and Hechicero fired back with a pair of thrust kicks that landed. Clon and Hechicero hooked Nick and Matt’s arms together, swept out their legs and rolled them onto their backs and flipped into a double-double jackknife pin attempt, but Matt and Nick both kicked out at two.

Clon and Hechicero landed simultaneous thrust kicks again but then both charged into superkicks from Nick and Matt before they all charged into each other all four guys going down with a pair of double clotheslines. Matt got the tag to enter and Hechicero hit Nick with his guillotine tijeras.

Matt caught Hechicero with a superkick and feigned a superkick for Clon. Clon ducked the feint kick and Matt went for a DDT, but Clon countered it by rolling through with a handspring. Clon hit the ropes, but Matt popped him up into the air into a superkick from the waiting Nick. As Clon got to his knees, Nick and Matt drilled him with a double superkick.

Nick went ot the apron and Matt set up for the tombstone piledriver. As Nick went for the springboard for the TK Driver, Hechicero swept out his legs and dragged him to ringside. Clon escaped and hit Matt with a Pele kick. Hechicero ran to his corner to get the tag from Clon as they crowd chanted “this is awesome.”

Hechicero performed and inverted monkey flip and caught Matt into a rear naked choke in the center of the ring. On the outside, Nick sidestepped Clon coming from the apron and dropped him with a superkick. Nick climbed to the top rope as Matt rolled out of Hechicero’s hold, allowing Nick to fly in with a frog splash. Matt hooked the leg but only got two.

The Young Bucks set up for the BTE Trigger, but Hechicero ducked it causing Nick and Matt’s knees to collide. Hechicero tagged in Clon who came in with a crossbody 0ff the top rope. Nick and Matt caught Clon out of the air and flipped him into tombstone position. Nick went to the apron and delivered a running kick to Hechicero at ringside and another to Rocky for good measure. Nick performed the springboard flip into the ring to complete the TK Driver on Clon. Matt went for the pin and got the win.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 15:00

(White’s Take: This match was loaded with potential irritants. You got the Bucks-style match playing loose with any semblance of rules. You got a fifteen-minute match with a blatantly obvious winner. You have lower-level Callis Family guys popping up randomly. Yet, they delivered an exciting, creative, athletically-impressive match that highlighted each competitor. Hechicero executed his signature offense, and the Bucks had to creatively overcome that while dealing with Clon, who moved with quick precision and delivered an impressive array of unique maneuvers. This match delivered several spots I’d never seen before and may never see again.)

The Young Bucks celebrated their win as Schiavone announced Myron Reed and Okada coming up next. [c]

-They showed a video of Jericho’s return and challenging Ricochet at Dynasty.

(6) KAZUCHIKA OKADA (w/Don Callis & Lance Archer) vs. MYRON REED – AEW International Championship match

Okada’s music played and made his entrance alongside Don Callis and Lancer Archer. The Rascalz’s music played and Myron Reed entered through smoke with Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier. An inset video showed The Raslcaz and Callis Family match from last week that led to the match at hand. Callis took his place with the announce team as the bell rang to start the match 25 minutes into the second hour.

The crowd chanted for Okada as he forced Reed into the ropes and hit a cheap shot. Okada stomped Reed into the corner. Okada Reed ducked a clothesline, but Okada tossed him back into the corner and delivered kicks to the gut. Okada attempted to clothesline Reed over the top rope, but he held on and flipped to the apron as Okada turned his back.

Okada turned around and charged Reed, but Redd dodged him and delivered a scissor kick to Okada in the ropes and climbed to the top rope. Reed leapt into the ring, but Okada ducked under him. Reed went for a kick and Okada caught his foot, but Reed turned it into an enziguri. Reed landed a springboard dropkick and then went for the pin, but didn’t even get a one count.

Okada rolled to the outside and Reed hit the opposite ropes, planning for a dive. Okada slipped into the ring, but Reed ducked his clothesline and connected with a thrust kick. Reed went for a monkey flip on Okada in the corner, but Okada caught him, rotated him onto the top turnbuckle and delivered a jumping dropkick that sent Reed tumbling to the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Okada delivered a DDT to Reed. Okada scoop slammed Reed and climbed to the top rope. Okada went for his falling elbow drop, but Reed got his knees up and then rolled Okada into a crucifix pin for a two count. Okada set up for a suplex, but Reed flipped out of it into a stunner, leaving both men down.

Reed kipped up and went for a kick that Okada dodged. Reed dodged a kick from Okada, and then dodged a clothesline by throwing himself to the mat and kipping back up in and delivering an enziguri that landed on Okada. Okada got his feet up in the corner, but Reed caught his legs and spun him into the ropes. Reed landed a slingshot leg drop onto Okada as he hung off the ropes.

Okada rolled to the outside Reed performed a big dive over the top rope onto Okada. Back in the ring, Myron tried to springboard from the apron, but Okada grabbed him and hit his air raid crash neckbreaker. Okada slammed Reed, went back to the top rope, and landed the elbow drop. Okada flipped off the camera and then set up for the Rain Maker, but Reed escaped with back elbows.

Reed hit the ropes but ran right into a dropkick from Okada. Okada Reed up for a tombstone, but Reed kicked and flipped out of it. He spun Okada onto the ropes and delivered a hanging flatliner. Okada escaped to the apron, but Reed hit the opposite ropes, and jumped over the top rope, and caught Okada into a cutter, dragging him off the apron face first to the floor, earning a “holy shit” chant from the crowd.

Reed was slow to recover but managed to roll Okada into the ring. Reed went for a springboard 450 he calls the No Cap Splash, but Okada got his knees up. Okada went for another Rainmaker but Reed countered it with a roll up for a two count. Reed dodged a clothesline and went for a cutter, but Okada caught him and lifted him up into position for a tombstone piledriver. Okada spiked Reed with the tombstone then lifted him back up before delivering the Rain Maker. Okada made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 13:00

(White’s Take: Speaking of an unnecessarily long match with an obvious outcome that still overdelivers, we had this potential breakout performance from Myron Reed. Okada never really shifted gears, but he gave Reed a lot in defeat. Reed took full advantage, boasting a bevy impressive athletic spots and creative offense.)

-They showed a video of Willow after Dynamite where she gave credit for Aminata making her work for her win. She said she’s still the face of TBS and that Schiavone calls her “the comeback killer.” She called out anyone sitting at home, any time, any place. [c]

-Lena Kross said that holding the titles means they’re the best. She said Hyan and Maya World are desperately trying to rise from the bottom, which is admirable, but they don’t belong in the same realm. Bayne said they’re gracious champions and offered them a chance to win the tag titles and honor. Bayne said they’re beneath them, but maybe they can survive long enough to keep them entertained.

(7) THEKLA & MARINA SHAFIR vs. THE BRAWLING BIRDS (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor)

Thekla’s music played and she confidently marched to the ring with the AEW Women’s World Championship around her waist. Marina’s music played she appeared backstage with the rest of the Death Riders before emerging through the crowd by herself. Marina took off her socks and threw them in Schiavone’s face. The Brawling Birds theme played to bring out Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor.

Thekla and Marina attacked Hayter and Windsor from behind before the bell even rang. Thekla and Marina tossed Hayter and Windsor to ringside where the brawl continued. Hayter rammed Thekla into the barricade as Marina rammed Windsor into the barricade on the other side of the ring. Marina stomped on Windsor until Hayter broke it up.

Hayter and Windsor stomped on Marina in the corner of the barricade, but Thekla and Marina turned as the brawl continued. Thekla rammed Hayter into the barricade and then removed the padding from the top of it, which she used to choke Hayter. Thekla rammed Hayter face-first into the announce table and asked the commentary crew how they were doing. Windsor slammed Marina face-first into the apron.

Windsor tossed Marina into the ring and slid in behind her and they finally rang to bell to officially start the match 50 minutes into the second hour. Hayter continued to ram Thekla into the barricade before running to her corner to help Windsor deliver chops to Marina. Thekla distracted them allowing Marina to hit a double chop on Hayter and Windsor and a roundhouse to the chest of both women. Thekla hit a running boot on Windsor in the ropes and Marina followed up with a German suplex as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Marina connected with a. kick on Windsor in the ropes. She went for a second, but Windsor dodged it, tied Marina up in the ropes, and delivered a kick of her own. Windsor ducked a clothesline from Thekla and landed a shotgun dropkick to Marina. Windsor hit a forearm on Thekla and then planted Marina with a DDT.

Hayter got the hot tag and knocked Thekla off the apron before delivering a trio of German suplexes to Marina. Marina dodged a running boot but Hayter came back with a back elbow and then a dropkick from the middle rope. Hayter went for a pin on Marina, but she countered it into a sudden guillotine choke. Hayter leverage Marina into a pin position to break the hold.

Marina hit a kick to the face and tagged in Thekla. Thekla kicked a downed Hayter before hitting the ropes and spinning into a flying octopus hold. Hayter struggled and tried to ram Thekla back into the corner, but it was the wrong corner and Marina actually assisted in the hold as the ref was distracted by Windsor trying to come in an save her partner.

Windsor finally charged into the ring and Marina took her with a double leg takedown. Windsor managed to kick Marina off, forcing her back into Hayter and Thekla. Thekla was forced to let up on the hold and Hayter spun her down into a backbreaker. Hayter went for a clothesline, but Marina ducked and hit German suplex. Windsor hit Marina from behind but turned around into a spear from Thekla.

Thekla hit Hayter with a forearm and Hayter came right back with a stiff headbutt that left all four women down in the ring. Marina and Windsor got simultaneous tags and Marina met Windsor with a series of strikes. Windsor fired back with a chop and they traded chops back and forth. Marina hit a low kick but Windsor came right back with a right hand.

Hayter got the tag and Windsor lifted Marina up for the Two Birds One Stone, but as Hayter hit the ropes, Thekla grabbed her feet from the floor and dragged her out of the ring. Hayter nailed Thekla with a headbutt. Marina attempted to lock in the Mother’s Milk submission on Windsor, but Windsor stomped on Marina’s bare foot and delivered a headbutt. Windsor lifted Marina up as Hayter reentered the ring to complete the renamed Hart Attack. Hayter made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Brawling Birds in 9:00

(White’s Take: An enjoyable, mostly-good main event. Thekla brings her frenetic energy to the match while Hayter and Windsor bring non-nonsense brawling. We also got one of Marina’s better and longer performances. Hayter pinning Marina keeps her strong going into the match with Thekla at Dynasty, where Thekla likely retains.)

Marina seemed to be smiling on the mat as Hayter and Windsor had their arms raised. Thekla pointed at Thekla at ringside, who didn’t look concerned and held up the women’s title. Schiavone hyped Dynasty as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A good Collision that really rounded out some of the storylines heading into Dynasty. I guess we have to call it restraint to only have three matches added to the PPV over the course of the show. We should’ve known an eight-match main card was too good to be true (despite MJF calling for exactly that in an interview leading up to the show). Other than the surprise title change and the last-minute card additions, skipping this show won’t have much effect on anyone’s ability to enjoy Dynasty. Still a good two hours filled with a few standout matches and promos that add some extra context to the upcoming show, especially for the Ospreay and Moxley match.