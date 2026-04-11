FREE PODCAST 4/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – WrestleMania 37 Night 1 post-show with Parks and callers reacting to Bad Bunny’s performance, where Lesnar and Rousey may fit in, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Apr. 10, 2021 episode of Wrestling Night in America Wrestling Night in America hosted PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. He breaks down night one of WrestleMania 37 with callers and emailers. Topics include where Bad Bunny ranks for celebrity wrestlers, Ronda Rousey potentially being next for Bianca Belair and Brock Lesnar next for Lashley, and whether or not tonight’s results may affect the finish of tomorrow night’s main event. Plus, a live perspective of night one and more.

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