FREE PODCAST 4/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Matt Morgan evaluates Roman Reigns as a babyface, AJ Styles’s hair, plus WrestleMania 32 live experience panel (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (4-7-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed former WWE and TNA pro wrestler Matt Morgan who returns to talk about WrestleMania 32 and the Roman Reigns push, A.J. Styles’s hair and music, who he’d push as a lead babyface, challenges of being a big man in the industry that is leaning more toward smaller wrestlers, and more including live callers and email questions.

That is followed by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill that same week (4-6-2016) welcoming special guests PWTorch specialist Shawn Valentino and former Prowrestling.net contributor Rich Twilling discussing their WrestleMania 32 weekend live experience. Plus, live calls, emails, and more fun on the Livecast!

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