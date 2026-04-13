FREE PODCAST 4/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – AEW Dynasty post-show: Parks & JB from Detroit discuss Jericho’s return, Allin’s future title match, Mox vs. Ospreay, MJF retaining, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Jerud Buhagiar (“J.B. from Detroit) to discuss in-depth the AEW Dynasty PPV, including interaction with those contributing in the chat. They break down all nine matches on the card, including Chris Jericho’s return vs. Ricochet, Darby Allin setting up for a future AEW World Title challenge, the Casino Gauntlet, Will Ospreay’s first big match since his return from injury, and MJF vs. Kenny Omega in the main event.
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