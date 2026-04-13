WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2026

Where: SACRAMENTO, CALIF. AT GOLDEN 1 CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,692 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,196. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns to appear

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi to appear

Gunther and Seth Rollins to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (4/6): Keller’s report on CM Punk promo, Oba-Lesnar contract signing, Seth responds to Gunther attack, Theory vs. LA Knight, Balor vs. McDonagh, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Former WWE wrestler signs with UFC