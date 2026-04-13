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VIP PODCAST 4/13 – Greg Parks Outloud! A look back at my post-Rumble column predicting the WrestleMania card – What did I get right, what did I get wrong? (25 min.)

April 13, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look back at Greg’s post-Rumble column predicting the WrestleMania card. A lot has happened in the Mania build to complicate matters, and Greg chronicles those twists and turns in this column.

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