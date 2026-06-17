VIP PODCAST 6/17 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament developments, Oba Femi’s continued rise, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, more (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati dives into the latest developments in WWE as the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments race toward their finals. Who has the strongest path to victory, and what could the outcomes mean for Summerslam and beyond? Nick also explores the convergence of priorities surrounding Oba Femi’s continued rise, the possibility of Brock Lesnar nearing retirement, and why WWE may need a dominant Roman Reigns more than ever.

Plus, Nick breaks down the most compelling matchups for Rhea Ripley heading into Summerslam, and closes the show with a nostalgic look back at some of the most memorable King of the Ring winners in WWE history.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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