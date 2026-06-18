FREE PODCAST 6/17 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Halley talk Ospreay-Swerve segment pros and cons, Omega-ZSJ build, MJF-Briscoe build, Mercedes vs. Hazuki (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Taylor Halley to review AEW Dynamite with chat and email interactions throughout. They opened by discussing the pros and cons of the Swerve Strickland-Will Ospreay segment, the letdown of Kenny Omega and Zack Sabre Jr., Tommaso Ciampa totally undercutting babyface Chris Jericho in his promo, Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki, Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia vs. Brodido, and more.

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