VIP PODCAST 6/17 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Ospreay-Swerve face-to-face, Team MJF & DCF vs. Team Briscoe, Mox & Garcia vs. Brodido, Ciampa undercuts Jericho’s babyface act (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 17 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including a 12 man tag main event with Team MJF & DCF vs. Team Briscoe, Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki, Brodido vs. Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia, Tommaso Ciampa decimates Chris Jericho’s new babyface schtick, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland face-to-face, Zack Sabre Jr. confronts Kenny Omega, and more.

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