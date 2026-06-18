AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (6/17): Inappropriate Ospreay interacts with Swerve, Ciampa rips on 2026 Jericho schtick, Bandido and Brody’s stupid mid-match dance routine returns, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

TEAM MJF OPENS THE SHOW

That was one of the most entertaining opening segments in a while. MJF was hitting on all cylinders verbally going after all of his contenders. It was amusing, but more importantly, MJF took it completely seriously. It reminded the viewers of all of the wrestlers who have shown interest in facing him and gave them some matches to look forward to. That was followed by Don Callis announcing the wrestlers who will join MJF in the cage match at Forbidden Door and he picked the best of the best of his faction. The dissension with Andrade continues to simmer, but you could not ask for a stronger group to team up with MJF.

OMEGA BEATS NESE, CONFRONTS ZACK SABRE JR.

Continuing the strong opening segment, Kenny Omega came out to dispose of Tony Nese in a couple of minutes. Then TMDK came out and we got a nice preview of Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.. I’m sure we’ll see a tag match with The Elite vs. TMDK at some point soon. The crowd was engaged from the start of this episode, which was a major improvement from last week when they had to sit through Jericho’s “jokes” at Tomasso Ciampa’s expense.

INAPPROPRIATE OSPREAY AND SWERVE

Wow. A little too much information there, William! But that was damn funny. Good on you for consummating your marriage!

Anyway, Swerve made perfect sense asking Ospreay to clarify his reasons for joining up with the Death Riders after what happened last year. Ospreay said the training is working, his neck feels great, and his ground game is improving. He had to let it go. That also makes perfect sense. This was a nice use of history, going back to last year and giving a legitimate reason for why Ospreay and Swerve don’t see eye to eye anymore.

Both men both spoke from the heart. I bought all of what they said to each other. They crushed it. This was a long segment, but it didn’t get boring at any point. This was intensity personified. Most of the crowd were standing for this, showing what a great segment it was. Home run, fellas!

I also LOVED the pep talk from Jon Moxley after the break telling Ospreay not to lose control or lose focus. “Just words, man.” Fantastic stuff.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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QUICK HITS

– Most of Brodido vs. Moxley & Garcia was exactly as advertised; a slugfest that was a lot of fun to watch. However, to have what was described as a grudge match full of physicality, why must we watch the stupid dancing? Why? Please stop “sports entertaining.” Now, I was watching this match with a co-worker who doesn’t watch much wrestling and there were some audible gasps for some of the spots, so that tells me they did a solid job keeping viewers engaged for the length of that match. It was a good win for Brodido, who I would love to see get back into the tag division at some point in the future. In the meantime, Bandido vs. Moxley at Forbidden Door should be fun.

– I liked Tomasso Ciampa’s serious backstage promo because, well, it was serious. He called out the ridiculousness of last week’s Jericho. “Stay home,” he said if Jericho was going to be that version of himself. That’s music to my ears. Jericho’s response later in the show was also serious. Now if they run with this and keep it that intense, I’m all for this program.

– Copeland & Christian are so much better talking to the crowd when Christian takes the reins. I’m always on the edge of my seat to hear what he has to say. The co-worker I mentioned above had a very strong reaction to his final line. That shows it’s grabbing people’s attention. Copeland is fine, but it’s the same tone he always uses. He’s solid, but Christian makes you pay attention. I’m looking forward to the tag title match with The Dogs at Forbidden Door.

– I thought Thekla’s backstage promo previewing her match at Forbidden Door with Starlight Kid was very good. It was straight to the point without a lot of fluff. She is improving week by week.

– Hazuki has some skills! Her match with Mercedes Mone was one of the better women’s matches in some time. Both wrestlers are very skilled and I was very impressed that Hazuki was able to pull off some very impressive moves without the showmanship (or is it showwomanship) that many Japanese wrestlers have. There was very little time playing to the crowd and looking for fans’ approval and it came across as Hazuki just trying to win a big tournament match.

“This is like a fireworks finale” said my co-worker about the back and forth action toward the end of the match.

Mercedes reminded all of us how good she is, but I’ll write it again, I think it would be so much better if she returned as a sympathetic babyface. Then the fans would have been behind her and the win would have gotten a much better reaction.

QUICK MISSES

– The picking of the teams for MJF and Mark Briscoe was well done, and the match was entertaining, but why would you give away the actual match you are going to see at the PPV less than two weeks before the show? Sure, it’ll be more violent in a cage and technically be a different type of match, but I would have saved this until Forbidden Door so fans would be more excited to see the teams go at it.

PODCAST PLUG

Please check out the weekly free podcast I’m part of, “The All Elite Conversation Club” that drops on Fridays the PWTorch Dailycast lineup. Joel Dehnel and I have a great time breaking down all things AEW. Search “pwtorch” on your podcast app to subscribe. Send questions and comments to allelitecc@gmail.com.