TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (6/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2026

Where: DENVER, COLOR. AT NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,816 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,888. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mike Santana & Nic Nemeth & K.C. Navarro vs. Mustafa Ali & John Skyler & Jason Hotch – 6-Man Tag match

Moose & The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) – 6-Man Tag match

Elayna Black vs. Indi Hartwell

Ricky Sosa to be in action

Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater to be guests on The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian

Xia Brookside to appear

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (6/11): Santana vs. Young, Ali vs. Navarro, Elegance Brand vs. Rosemary & Allie & Sade

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TNA is in the midst of a “workforce reduction”