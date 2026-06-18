PARKS’S TAKE: What’s going on with all of these departures from TNA from Tessa Blanchard to Sami Callihan to Tommy Dreamer

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What’s going on in TNA?

Last week in this space, I wrote about the departure of Steve Maclin, a main event-level wrestler in the company. Maclin left of his own volition, and was followed this week by Tessa Blanchard, a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. But that wasn’t all. Tommy Dreamer, who had been one of the top creative lieutenants for some time now, also departed. Another former wrestler and backstage aid, Sami Callihan, was let go.

Yesterday, TNA made the unique move (in pro wrestling, anyway), to send a press release announcing, “a workforce reduction, designed to streamline operations and sharpen strategic focus and profitability.” That was the company’s way to explain the exodus. Of course, it doesn’t really explain those who left seemingly on their own, unless they were approached about taking pay cuts and refused.

The moves themselves aren’t necessarily odd; rather it’s the timing. TNA debuted its flagship programming, Impact, earlier this year on AMC. It’s the most visible TNA has been in the cable TV marketplace in several years. That added attention was expected to bring with it at least some TV rights money, potentially new sponsors, higher attendance at live events, more PPV buys, and all the other trickle-down effects we’ve come to presume happens with such rises in profile.

Instead, just four months later, it appears TNA is once again tightening its financial belt. Impact on AMC has felt a lot like Impact everywhere else, which doesn’t seem like the recipe for success, although ratings are decent. It most certainly feels like there’s another shoe yet to drop on this one.

Check out the latest episode of “Destination Impact” with SZac Clarke and Jerud Buhagiar, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)