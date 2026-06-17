VIP PODCAST 6/17 – Radican Worldwide with Kelly Wells: NJPW Dominion PPV review including results and analysis of KO Bros. vs. United Empire tag title match, Newman vs. Tsuji IWGP Hvt. Championship match, G1 reveals, more (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. This week he is joined by Kelly Wells for an in-depth review of the NJPW Dominion PPV. They begin the show giving their overall thoughts before launching into their analysis of the entire show beginning with the Newman vs. Tsuji main event for the IWGP Hvt. Championship. They then march through the card backwards in order, highlighting the other big matches on the card including Idolo vs. Umino vs. Maloney, Douki vs. Yoh, and KO Brothers vs. United Empire title matches. Download this show now!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com