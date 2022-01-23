SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 1/22 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Matt Feuerstein joins Alan to discuss the Hammerstein Ballroom and its history in the world of wrestling (90 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:30:32 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Matt Feuerstein to discuss the rich history of The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in the world of professional wrestling. The famous venue will open its doors once again to wrestling on Sunday night for GCW’s debut in the building, and all eyes will be on the Ballroom. As a New York local himself, Matt shares with Alan his memories of going to many an ROH show in the building, and the guys also look back at ECW’s shows in Hammerstein during its tumultuous final months. Bridging ECW and ROH of course was the WWE’s ECW reboot, which saw some very memorable moments, good and bad. What makes the venue so special, what can fans expect from the next chapter of wrestling’s Hammerstein history, and much more are discussed in a breezy 90 minutes. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO