VIP AUDIO 10/10 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Ross nearly replaced on Raw by UFC’s Goldberg, insider details on Hogan challenging Austin on Raw, why Hogan held back on Michaels, Linda’s poll drop (123 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to two WKH’s from 15 years ago this week and four WKH’s from 10 years ago this week…

15 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

10/05/2005 Audio Flashback – Wade Keller Hotline: Exclusive insider info on Hogan challenging Austin on Raw, why didn’t Hogan return fire at HBK after his digs after Summerslam, Warrior scares WWE at own game (22 min.): In today’s Keller Audio Update, exclusive insider info on Hulk Hogan challenging Steve Austin on Raw last night for a match, presumably at WrestleMania 22. What precisely is the status of that match taking place, what are the politics of the finish, why would Vince McMahon favor one of them over the other, what is each wrestler’s attitude about the other… Plus, why didn’t Hogan take shots back on Shawn Michaels after Michaels took digs at him after their Summerslam match?… TNA Impact’s 0.8 rating – what does it mean, is it good or bad for TNA?… Ultimate Warrior scares WWE at their own game… Plus more quick thoughts on last night’s WWE Homecoming including Matt Hardy’s future and why this situation is probably best for him…

10/07/2005 Audio Flashback – Wade Keller Hotline: Lots of details on Jim Ross announcing situation and his possible replacement Mike Goldberg, quarter hour analysis of Raw vs. UFC, Hogan’s challenge of Austin (34 min.): In today’s Keller Audio Update, lots of details on the Jim Ross Raw announcing situation, background on his potential replacement Mike Goldberg, his strengths and weaknesses as an announcer, and the tough spot WWE is putting him in if they throw him on Raw as soon as Monday. Plus, analysis of the Jim Ross Poll at PWTorch.com. Also, the first in-depth breakdown of the quarter hour ratings fluctuations between Raw and UFC Fight Night Live head-to-head and what it says about WWE, UFC, John Cena, and Steve Austin. Plus, a review of UFC’s Fight Night Live special on Monday that went head-to-head with Raw with analysis of where it delivered and where it didn’t. And notes on Hulk Hogan’s challenge of Steve Austin on Monday night.

10 YEARS AGO HOTLINES…

10/5/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Raw ratings surge for Cena-Barrett fallout, movie on Chris Benoit’s life planned, Linda McMahon’s senate chances assessed by expert, Ross on his heart and Brock (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the news of the day including the Raw ratings rebound after the Cena-Barrett match at Hell in a Cell seems to peak interest in product, plus a movie on Chris Benoit’s life is planned, Linda McMahon’s Senate chances assessed by expert, Jim Ross updates his heart condition and thoughts on Brock Lesnar’s possible return to pro wrestling some day.

10/6/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Hogan’s surgery & affecting Bound for Glory, Linda drops in the polls, Angle’s Benoit quote and future, Cole to Smackdown (30 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline with co-host James Caldwell features Keller’s look at the news of the day including Hulk Hogan’s back surgery and how it affects the Bound for Glory PPV, TNA’s “Plan B” without Hogan and why it might not matter, Linda McMahon’s drop in the latest Rasmussen poll and her prospects of winning the Senate race, Kurt Angle’s quote on Chris Benoit and whether McMahon or Dana White should take a chance on him down the road, who should take the TNA Title at BFG and why it also might not matter, Michael Cole added to the Smackdown announce team, and more.

10/9 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Kevin Nash leaving TNA and what could be an effective WWE role for him, Matt Hardy’s latest story on WWE controversies, Bragging Rights, WWE house show attendance (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the news of the day including Kevin Nash’s 3 a.m. Twitter post saying he’s leaving TNA and Keller’s idea on how he might be valuable to WWE. Also, Matt Hardy’s latest story on his strategy to get released by WWE and hints of what’s next, plus other items on Bragging Rights, Fozzy, and WWE trying to draw on the road without John Cena.

10/12/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw: Full analysis of full show including Cena vs. Miz for Team Captain, Daniel Bryan seeks revenge against Sheamus, Punk debuts, more Bragging Rights developments (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at last night’s WWE Raw including the latest developments for Bragging Rights, the latest between John Cena and Wade Barrett, C.M. Punk’s debut as the wrestler traded for Edge, Santino faints, and more.

