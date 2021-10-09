VIP AUDIO 10/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (9-25-16) Queen Kong from the 1990s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling talks about weird Fabulous Moolah meeting, wrestling a bear, David McLane, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Sept. 25, 2016 episode featuring PWTorch contributor Jim Valley ‘s interview with Queen Kong from the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. She talks about her training, a weird meeting with the Fabulous Moolah, her thoughts on David McClane from GLOW, wrestling a real bear and writing the iconic GLOW rap theme song. From acting to Roller Derby to wrestling, she’s lived an amazing life. Parental Guidance Suggested.

