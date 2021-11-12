VIP AUDIO 11/12 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Tyler Sage cohosts to talk Survivor Series 1995. Underdogs vs. Bodydonnas, Darkside vs. Royals, Wild Card match, Bret vs. Diesel, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tyler Sage, host of the Torch VIP-exclusive “AEW Rampage Post-Show” and author of the AEW Dynamite “Alt Perspective” report, returns to “Then and Now” to discuss Survivor Series 1995. Frank and Tyler run down the entire card, which featured “Big Daddy Cool” Diesel defending the WWF Championship against Bret “Hitman” Hart and a “wild card” Survivor Series style match in which babyface Razor Ramon joined heels Owen Hart, Yokozuna, and then-rival Dean Douglas to face babyfaces Shawn Michaels & Ahmed Johnson and heels British Bulldog & Sycho Sid. Many topics are covered including:

Marty Jannetty and his many brush-ups, and the storytelling around newly minted heel 1-2-3 Kid and Razor Ramon

The inappropriate commentary during the women’s Survivor Series match and the Goldust character which led to an unintended discussion about what was accepted back in the mid-90s and how society has changed

Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Isaac Yankem, and Fatu eventually becoming their more successful Triple H, Kane, and Rikishi characters

Diesel’s title run and how it could have been handled better, and how his character name affected him being “cool.”

Tyler and Frank’s appreciation of Bret Hart as the years went on and his role as the “reliable one” with the company.

The plans for the current Survivor Series and why people may not be invested, and what could be done in terms of adding stakes.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

